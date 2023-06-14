The Clarinda A’s three-game winning streak ended in emphatic fashion in a 14-5 home loss to St. Joseph Tuesday, June 13.

The loss gave the A’s a split of the two-game series with the Mustangs and finished their seven-game home stand with a 5-2 mark.

There weren’t any runs until the fourth inning when the Mustangs pushed one across. They added two runs in the fifth and then five in the sixth to lead 8-0. The A’s pulled two runs back in the home sixth, but St. Joe scored three in the eighth and three more in the ninth before Clarinda scored three times in the home ninth.

Four A’s pitchers combined to walk 10 Mustangs and gave up 11 hits, while St. Joe pitcher Aron Harrington allowed just two earned runs in seven innings.

Luke Spencer started on the mound for the A’s and worked into the sixth, giving up four hits, four walks and four earned runs while striking out four. Brock Wallace came on in relief and was charged with six earned runs in two innings. Charlie Horne pitched an inning and Luke Rodenberg one to finish the game.

Spencer led the A’s with two hits, a run scored and an RBI, while Terveen drove in two on a sixth inning single. Terrick Thompson and Gavin Long both finished with a hit, a run scored and an RBI.

The A’s fell to 7-4 on the season and 6-4 in MINK League play. They are off Wednesday before traveling to Sedalia Thursday. They are back home for four straight games Friday-Monday.