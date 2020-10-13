Stalder's six touchdowns lead Greene County past Mustangs

“Defensively we had a lot of new kids in a lot of new spots, but we stopped their run early,” said Ratliff. “Their speed and athleticism beat us in the long run with a lot of explosive plays. Offensively, we established a passing game for a while and got some yards on the ground. The kids fought hard all the way to the end.”

Stalder finished with 224 yards passing, 206 rushing and six total touchdowns pushing the Rams to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the district. Their record was good enough to earn the top seed in Class 2A Pod 16 and a home game with Red Oak in the first round of the playoffs. A second win over the winless Tigers would earn Greene County another home game against the winner of Friday’s Clarinda/Shenandoah game in the second round.

Herold led the Mustang defense with 11 tackles, 1.5 for loss. Avery Martin was next on the team with five tackles. Ty Rogers, Brody Mattes and Clayton Holben combined for an additional four tackles for loss.

Zwickel completed 10 of 27 passes for 129 yards and a score. He threw three interceptions. Herold caught four passes while Rendon and Ashtin Perrin hauled in two each.

Cotten led the Mustangs on the ground with 56 yards on 19 carries.

Ratliff said the main message to the team after the game was to stay together.