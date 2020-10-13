Stalder's six touchdowns lead Greene County past Mustangs

SHENANDOAH – Greene County quarterback Bryce Stalder had a hand in all six touchdowns and finished with more than 400 yards, combining rushing and passing, in leading the Rams to a 42-6 win over Shenandoah, Friday, Oct. 9 to finish the regular season for both teams.
The loss ends Shenandoah’s regular season at 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Class 2A District 9. The Mustangs take a three game losing streak into the postseason which will see them travel to Clarinda for the second time this season.
The Cardinals also enter the postseason at 3-4, but finished 3-2 in the district and beat the Mustangs 45-10 earlier this season, the first game of Shenandoah’s losing skid.
The Mustang defense started out okay, turning away Greene County on downs after a 10 play drive and then forcing a three and out the second time the Rams touched the ball.
Shenandoah’s offense, meanwhile, had just one first down on its first drive, coming on a 22 yard run by Morgan Cotten.
The Rams struck with the big play all evening and it started the next time they were on offense when Stalder found Jaxon Warnke for a 50 yard touchdown pass. The two point conversion gave Greene County an 8-0 lead with 34 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Mustangs answered with a nice drive of their own. A pass interference penalty gave them their first first down. An eight yard run by Herold, an eight yard pass from Zayne Zwickel to Herold and an 11 yard pass from Zwickel to David Rendon produced three more first downs and gave the Mustangs the ball at the Greene County 20 yard line. A negative play and two incomplete passes brought in the field goal team, but Zwickel’s kick wouldn’t go.
Two plays later Greene County was in the end zone again with Stalder running 71 yards for a score to extend the lead to 14-0 with 7:03 remaining in the second quarter.
The Mustangs went three and out and the Rams again struck quickly. A 30 yard pass to Warnke was followed by a 26 yard run by Stalder for the score. The extra point made the score 21-0.
Shenandoah drove into Ram territory on its next drive, but an interception ended the drive with 23 seconds left until halftime.
Shenandoah possessed the ball to start the second half and drove down to score. A 53 yard pass to Rendon set Shenandoah up in the red zone and then a 13 yard pass to Herold gave Shenandoah points. The extra point was blocked, but the Mustangs were within 21-6 with 9:29 left in the third quarter.
“We came out and did exactly what we talked about at halftime,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said. “We thought we could get the offense going with the quick passing game and then went over the top. It’s what they had given us all night we were just able to execute the plays.”
The Shenandoah defense forced a three and out, but an interception on the next drive was followed by a 46 yard touchdown pass to Warnke to extend the lead to 28-6.
Greene County added a three yard touchdown pass from Stalder to Zach Goff just before the end of the third quarter and an 80 yard run by Stalder early in the fourth period for the final margin.
“Defensively we had a lot of new kids in a lot of new spots, but we stopped their run early,” said Ratliff. “Their speed and athleticism beat us in the long run with a lot of explosive plays. Offensively, we established a passing game for a while and got some yards on the ground. The kids fought hard all the way to the end.”
Stalder finished with 224 yards passing, 206 rushing and six total touchdowns pushing the Rams to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the district. Their record was good enough to earn the top seed in Class 2A Pod 16 and a home game with Red Oak in the first round of the playoffs. A second win over the winless Tigers would earn Greene County another home game against the winner of Friday’s Clarinda/Shenandoah game in the second round.
Herold led the Mustang defense with 11 tackles, 1.5 for loss. Avery Martin was next on the team with five tackles. Ty Rogers, Brody Mattes and Clayton Holben combined for an additional four tackles for loss.
Zwickel completed 10 of 27 passes for 129 yards and a score. He threw three interceptions. Herold caught four passes while Rendon and Ashtin Perrin hauled in two each.
Cotten led the Mustangs on the ground with 56 yards on 19 carries.
Ratliff said the main message to the team after the game was to stay together.
“We have the playoffs next,” said Ratliff. “We have a lot of guys stepping in in different roles and our offense and defense haven’t looked the same in the last three weeks with all the injuries that we have had. We just need to go out and have fun. We’ll be ready for next week. It’s an opportunity that should be special for the boys and hopefully we’ll make the most of it.”
Kick off is set for 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16 in Clarinda.
