Stanton beats Trojans, Trojanettes by identical scores

The Essex softball and baseball teams traveled to Stanton Saturday, June 12 as the opponents to finish off Baseball Day activities in Stanton and the home team celebrated 12-2 victories in both contests.

The Viqueens scored three runs in each of the first two innings to open up a 6-1 lead against Essex pitcher Tori Burns. The Viqueens gradually extended the lead the next few frames and then scored four in the sixth to end the game early because of the run-rule.

Burns struck out four over 5 1/3 innings. She gave up just six hits, but 12 runs, five of which were unearned with the Trojanette defense committing nine errors.

Olivia Baker led the Essex offense with two hits, including a triple. She scored a run and drove in a run. Burns added a hit and a run scored for the Trojanettes, who fell to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the Corner Conference.

The Essex baseball team couldn’t get anything going offensively until the game was out of reach.

Stanton scored four runs in the third inning and added five in the fourth to lead 12-0.

Essex scored its two runs in the fifth inning, but needed one more to extend the game.

Essex stats will be added when available.

The Trojans fell to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the Corner Conference while Stanton improved to 6-4 on the season and 3-2 in conference play.