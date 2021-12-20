 Skip to main content
Stanton betters Essex in Corner basketball

Desiree Glasgo, Essex

Essex senior Desiree Glasgo brings the ball down the floor during the Trojanettes' road loss to Stanton Tuesday, Dec. 14.

 Photo courtesy Charm Carpenter/Red Oak Express

The Essex boys and girls basketball teams lost Corner Conference road games at Stanton Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The Trojans scored just five points in a 78-5 loss while the Trojanettes fell 65-33.

The Stanton girls gradually pulled away from the Trojanettes, leading 17-8 after the first quarter, 39-15 at halftime and 55-20 after three periods.

Desiree Glasgo led the Essex offense with 12 points. Brooke Burns and Brianne Johnson added six points with Johnson also contributing six rebounds and four steals.

Olivia Baker scored four points and contributed seven rebounds for the Trojanettes while Tori Burns finished with three points and three rebounds and Riley Jensen with two points and seven rebounds.

Jenna Stephens scored 28 points to lead Stanton’s offensive effort.

The Trojanettes fell to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the conference while Stanton improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play.

The Stanton boys had four players reach double figure scoring while the Viking defense held the Trojans to just five points.

Tony Racine and Qwintyn Vanatta scored Essex’s points with Racine putting up three to go with seven rebounds and Vanatta two with seven rebounds. Preston Driskell added three rebounds for the Trojans.

The Trojans fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the conference. Stanton improved to 2-3 on the season and 2-2 in conference play.

