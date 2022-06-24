Stanton defeats Cowgirls in Corner Tourney opener

The Stanton Viqueens scored five runs between the sixth and seventh innings to break open a tie game and earn an 11-7 win over Sidney in the first round of the Corner Conference Softball Tournament, played Thursday, June 23, at Fremont-Mills High School.

The sixth-seeded Viqueens went on to beat Fremont-Mills later in the day to advance to Friday’s championship game.

The game was close throughout, with the Cowgirls scoring three runs in the home fifth to tie the game at six after Stanton had scored four times in the top of the fifth.

Aunika Hayes, Sadie Thompson and Gabi Jacobs all finished with three hits to lead the Cowgirl offense.

Makenna Laumann struck out five in the circle for Sidney, but gave up 10 hits and five walks.

Sidney fell to 6-8 on the season and gets another shot at the Viqueens at home Monday in a Corner Conference regular season contest.