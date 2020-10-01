Stanton defeats Cowgirls in Corner Tourney semifinal

The Sidney Cowgirls will not have the opportunity to win their sixth consecutive Corner Conference Tournament volleyball title.

The third-seeded Cowgirls lost 3-1, Tuesday, Sept. 29, in a semifinal to Stanton to fall into Thursday’s consolation final.

Three days after handing Stanton its second loss of the season at the Bedford Tournament, the Cowgirls fell 25-16, 17-25, 25-18, 26-24 to the Viqueens in a match that was played at the East Mills Elementary School.

Paige Smith’s 13 kills on 46 swings led the Cowgirl offense on a night they hit just .053 as a team.

Harley Spurlock added nine kills. Fallon Sheldon and Kaden Payne contributed six each while Eve Brumbaugh finished with five. Avery Dowling passed out 31 assists and Payne added two.

Lily Johnson’s 17 digs led five Cowgirls in double digits. Brumbaugh added 13, Faith Brumbaugh finished with 12, Smith 11 and Dowling 10. Emily Hutt ended with six digs and Spurlock had two. Payne had six of Sidney’s 15 blocks, including three solo. Sheldon and Spurlock finished with three each while Dowling ended with two.

Sidney was 95 percent from the service line with Smith serving all of the team’s three aces.

Sidney fell to 12-12 on the season and will play Griswold in Thursday’s consolation final of the conference tournament. That match will be played at Griswold and will be followed by the championship match between Stanton and East Mills.