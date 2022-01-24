Stanton denies Cowgirls Corner Tourney title

GRISWOLD – The Stanton Viqueens scored the game’s final eight points in a 40-34 win over Sidney Friday, Jan. 21, in the Corner Conference Tournament championship game, played at Griswold High School.

The Viqueens won their third consecutive conference tournament title and beat the Cowgirls for the third time this season.

“It was a really good game,” Sidney head coach Paige Landwehr said, “back and forth the whole time. Credit to Stanton, they made some plays at the end and we didn’t unfortunately. I’m extremely proud of the girls and the effort they had (Friday).”

Sidney’s Emily Hutt drained a 3-pointer with 4:43 to go even the score at 32 and then Kaden Payne split two free throws twice in a span of 27 seconds to put Sidney in front 34-32 with 3:07 to play.

Stanton came right back with a basket to tie the game and then three different Viqueens made two free throws each in the game’s final 2:01 to give Stanton the victory.

Payne missed a short shot with 1:15 to go and Sidney down by two, and then the Cowgirls turned it over after falling down by four. Avery Dowling’s desperation 3-point try right before the buzzer while down by six wouldn’t go either for the Cowgirls.

The 40 points scored was the second lowest total of the season for Stanton and Landwehr said the defense and rebounding by her team was good against a team they know quite well.

“We talked about it coming in that they knew what we were going to do and we knew what they were going to do,” Landwehr said. “It was just a matter of execution. The first time we played them we lost by 30 and we have been closer each time.”

Nearly half of Sidney’s offensive effort came in the first half as four different Cowgirls combined to put 15 points on the board as Sidney enjoyed a 15-9 lead after the first quarter. The six point margin was Sidney’s biggest of the game and wouldn’t be matched by Stanton until the game’s final points were scored with 15 seconds to play.

Stanton scored the first five of the second quarter and outscored the Cowgirls 13-6 in the second period to lead 22-21 at halftime.

The third quarter saw eight total points, four by Sidney’s Harley Spurlock and four by Stanton’s Jenna Stephens, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Marleigh Johnson scored in the fourth quarter’s opening moments for the Viqueens and then Chay Ward hit her second triple of the game to tie the score with 6:13 to play. Ward added a free throw to Sidney’s total before Hutt’s 3-pointer.

Ward scored nine points and added seven rebounds to lead the Cowgirls. Payne contributed eight points and seven rebounds while Spurlock put in six points and grabbed five rebounds.

Sidney leading scorer Dowling, who was face guarded the entire contest, was held to five points and three rebounds. All five of her points came in the game’s first eight minutes.

Hutt and Makenna Laumann scored three points each with Hutt contributing five assists and five rebounds.

Sidney fell to 8-6 on the season and Landwehr said they still have a lot in front of them.

“We told the girls after the game this isn’t a reason to stop playing,” Landwehr said. “There is a lot left to play for. I’m excited with the schedule that we have left and see how the girls respond.”

Leah Sandin joined Stephens in double figures with 10 points for the Viqueens, who improved to 14-0 on the season.