Stanton downs Cowgirls in Corner Tourney

The Sidney Cowgirls were unable to secure a spot in the Corner Conference Tournament championship game, losing 59-41 to Stanton Thursday, Jan. 19, in a game played at Fremont-Mills High School.

In what amounted to a tournament semifinal, the top-seeded Viqueens pulled away in the middle two quarters to drop Sidney into Friday’s consolation final.

Sidney trailed 18-12 after the first quarter and watched Stanton’s lead grow to 32-19 at halftime and 50-28 after three periods.

Aunika Hayes continued her strong second half, leading the Cowgirls with 16 points. Kaden Payne added 13 points and seven rebounds in the loss, which dropped the Cowgirls to 5-9 on the season.

Ava Osborn contributed six points and three rebounds and Macey Graham added four points and four rebounds for Sidney. Avery Dowling was held to just two points. She contributed four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Emily Hutt finished with four assists and three rebounds.