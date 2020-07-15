SIDNEY – The tremendous run of Sidney’s class of senior girls came to an end, Monday, July 13 with an 8-6 loss to Stanton in the first round of the Class 1A Region 3 softball tournament.
Sidnie Baier, Olivia Larsen, Danica Laumann and Myrna Rodriguez exit the program as seniors after a tremendous run that saw them and their classmates win at least a share of every regular season Corner Conference championship in softball, volleyball, basketball and track and field.
“They have had a great career,” Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said. “They have all been out their entire career and have done a great job. They have had a lot of success on the softball field and we’re really going to miss them. They had a terrific run.
The Cowgirls started slowly in all phases of the game. The Viqueens scored two runs on three hits in the first inning. They added a run on two hits in the second and three runs on two hits and two walks in the third, all charged to Sidney starting pitcher Makenna Laumann.
“We had a lot of defensive miscues early,” said Larsen. “We should have been 1-2-3 in the first and had about six plays we didn’t make defensively. Stanton puts the ball in play and puts pressure on you.”
Laumann gave up six hits and six runs in 2 1/3 innings before Olivia Larsen came on to pitch and got the final two outs of the third.
After a slow start offensively, the Cowgirls broke through in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI double by Larsen. Jolie Sheldon followed with a fly ball about as deep as Larsen’s, but Viqueen center fielder Kami Tibben retreated far enough to make an overhead catch.
Sidney tied the game with a five-run fourth frame. Danica Laumann opened the inning with a single and then Lily Kingsolver and Sidnie Baier walked. A wild pitch scored Eve Brumbaugh, who ran for Laumann, and then Faith Brumbaugh drove in a run with a groundout and Mia Foster singled in a run. After the second out, Makenna Laumann and Larsen singled in runs to tie the score.
Stanton came right back to take the lead on Ali Silvius’ RBI single in the fifth.
The Cowgirls left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth. Baier was hit by a pitch with two outs and then Stanton pitcher Kaitlyn Bruce walked Faith Brumbaugh and Rodriguez, but Fallon Sheldon lined out to third to end the inning.
Marleigh Johnson singled with one out in the sixth for the Viqueens. She stole two bases on one pitch, and then scored on a wild pitch.
Sidney left a runner on third in the sixth inning and left runners at first and second in the seventh.
“We were out in front popping it up a lot,” said Larsen. “Their outfield is pretty solid and we just couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it. We had some opportunities, but couldn’t take advantage.”
Makenna Laumann and Olivia Larsen led the Cowgirls with two hits each with Larsen adding two RBIs.
Larsen pitched the final 4 2/3 innings and gave up six hits and two unearned runs.
The Viqueens had five different players with two hits to improve to 7-9 and advance to the second round of the regional tournament.
The win was Stanton’s first in three tries against Sidney this season.
Sidney’s season ended at 8-8.
