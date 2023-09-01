For the second time in three nights, the Sidney volleyball team had a great first set, but dropped the next three, losing 3-1 at Stanton Thursday, Aug. 31, in the Corner Conference opener.

The opening set couldn’t have gone much better for the Cowgirls as they took it 25-16 to grab the lead, but the Viqueens – who are ranked 15th in Class 1A - edged the Cowgirls in each of the final three sets 25-23, 25-22 and 25-20 to earn the match win.

Stats from Thursday’s match weren’t immediately available as the Cowgirls fell to 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in the Corner Conference.

Sidney travels to its first Saturday tournament of the season Saturday in Clarinda.