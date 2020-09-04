Stanton ends Cowgirls' Corner unbeaten streak

SIDNEY – Sidney volleyball left its home gym, Thursday, Sept. 3, with an unfamiliar feeling.
The Cowgirls lost 3-1 to Stanton, their first loss to a Corner Conference foe since 2014. Game scores were 25-16, 25-18, 23-25 and 25-22.
The first two sets were very similar. Sidney opened up a small lead in the early stages, Stanton rallied to tie the score and then eventually the Viqueens pulled away and took a 2-0 lead. Stanton scored eight straight points in the first set to extend the lead from 13-12 to 21-12. A 7-0 run in the second set brought Stanton from down 17-16 to up 23-17.
“We didn’t come out ready to play,” Sidney head coach Amy McClintock said. “We were going through the motions during the first two sets. We have to pass better and we didn’t hit the ball. You’re not going to beat good teams like that with tipping.”
The teams traded small leads in the third set with consecutive kills by Kaden Payne and Harley Spurlock leading Sidney to an 11-8 advantage. Stanton answered with the next six points and extended the lead to as many as five at 21-16 and 22-17 and it looked like the Viqueens were ready to sweep, but Sidney answered.
The Cowgirls scored six straight to take a 23-22 lead. A Sidney error evened the score, but then a Payne winner put Sidney back in front and the Cowgirls would take the set, finishing on an 8-1 run.
Stanton opened up an early four-point lead in the fourth set. A Payne kill and an ace would tie the score at 12, but Stanton scored the next four and led by at least two the rest of the match. A Paige Smith kill brought the Cowgirls within 24-22, but the Viqueens put away the final point to secure the win.
McClintock liked the energy her team brought late in the third and fourth sets, but felt they weren’t consistent enough.
“We hung in there in the third set and stayed mentally tough,” said McClintock. “We got down again in the fourth set because of passing and hitting errors. We’re young and don’t have a lot of experience. We have a lot of things to work on.”
Spurlock, one of the three returners from last season’s rotation that won a state championship, led the Cowgirls with 12 kills. Payne added eight. Eve Brumbaugh put away five, Smith had four and Fallon Sheldon two.
Keeley Mount and Faith Brumbaugh set up the offense with 15 assists each.
The two Sidney seniors, who also played a prominent role on last year’s team, Smith and Lily Johnson, were honored with their parents before the match. They also led the back line with Smith contributing 18 digs and Johnson adding 12. Faith Brumbaugh finished with seven and Emily Hutt six. Eve Brumbaugh and Mount had four each and Sheldon added two.
Sidney was 97 percent at the service line with Hutt and Makenna Laumann serving two aces each.
The loss dropped Sidney to 2-5 overall and 0-1 in the Corner Conference while Stanton improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
McClintock shared what needs to happen for her team to improve off of its first couple weeks of play.
“We need to be more focused in practice and some of the girls need to put more effort in,” said McClintock. “We lost a great group last year, but this is a new group and it’s a matter of leadership and who’s going to step up and take that role.”
The Cowgirls travel to the Clarinda Tournament, Saturday, Sept. 5 and then return to conference play with a trip to Essex, Tuesday, Sept. 8.