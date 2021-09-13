Stanton/Essex coasts past East Union

The Stanton/Essex Vikings racked up 367 yards of offense and scored 30 points in the first quarter and 44 in the first half in rolling to a 68-8 road win over East Union Friday, Sept. 10.

The win moved the Vikings to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in Class 8-Player District 9 while East Union fell to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the district.

Stanton/Essex quarterback Carter Johnson threw for 130 yards and three touchdowns while Jack Roberts caught four balls for 101 yards and two scores.

Backup signal callers Nolan Grebin and Joshua Martin threw a touchdown pass each as well with Logan Roberts, Gavin Ford and Kywin Tibben all catching a scoring pass.

Logan Roberts led the Stanton/Essex rushing attack with 90 yards, coming on just five attempts with two touchdowns.

There were 18 Vikings that had a hand in at least one tackle during the game. Johnson led the group with five tackles. He also intercepted two passes and returned a punt for a touchdown.

Logan Roberts and Tristan Frank added 4.5 tackles each while Jonan Wookey and Levi Martin finished with three each. Martin also intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown.

The Stanton/Essex defense held the Eagles to 89 yards passing and 71 rushing.

The Vikings travel to Griswold Friday to play a Tiger team that hasn’t won a game yet this season.