Stanton/Essex dominant in season opening win

Logan Roberts accounted for four touchdowns in helping Stanton/Essex to an impressive 54-14 home win over Martensdale-St. Marys Friday, Aug. 27, in the football opener for both teams.

The Vikings raced out to a 40-0 lead at halftime and scored all 54 of their points before the Blue Devils, who didn’t lose until the round of 16 in the playoffs last season, scored any of theirs.

Roberts carried the ball eight times for 53 yards and scored twice. He also caught three passes for 127 yards and two scores.

Starting quarterback Carter Johnson attempted just six passes, but completed four which covered 150 yards and both of Roberts’ touchdowns. Johnson also returned a punt for a touchdown.

Joshua Martin came on in relief at quarterback and added 53 passing yards and a touchdown.

Martin also ran for 27 yards on four carries to help Stanton/Essex finish with 118 yards rushing. Four different receivers caught the six passes for a total of 203 yards, with Evan Gettler catching the touchdown toss from Martin.

Johnson led the defense with eight tackles and one of three interceptions of Martensdale-St. Marys quarterback William Amfahr, who completed 12 of 29 passes for 115 yards.