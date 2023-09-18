The Stanton/Essex Vikings earned their first win of the season in a 52-48 thriller Friday, Sept. 15, to win the first annual Chase Heinold Memorial Game.

Stanton and Essex will share the Chase Heinold Memorial Traveling Trophy. The game and trophy were named after Heinold, who unexpectedly died earlier this year. He coached and taught in the Essex, East Mills and Stanton districts.

Stanton/Essex led throughout, but could never put the Wolverines away despite leading 24-6 in the second quarter.

The Vikings ran up 295 rushing yards with Jacob Martin and Nolan Grebin both surpassing the 100-yard mark. Martin carried the ball 12 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard score. Grebin finished with 109 rushing yards on 17 carries and a pair of touchdowns.

Grebin and Martin also connected on a passing touchdown. Grebin completed 9 of 19 passes for 123 yards and a score. Martin caught three passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. Grebin also threw a two-point conversion score to Kooper Nelson.

Simon Showalter caught three passes for 31 yards, rushed for 22 yards and had a 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Vikings. He also intercepted a pass and accumulated 4.5 tackles. Derek Bartlett caught two passes and had a rushing touchdown.

East Mills did most of its damage offensively through the air with quarterback Caleb Urban throwing five touchdown passes, three to Jack Gordon.

Martin led Stanton/Essex’s defense with 10 tackles. Brody Holmes added 6.5 tackles. Logan French finished with 4.5. Nelson and Grebin contributed three each.

Stanton/Essex improved to 1-3 on the season and 1-2 in Class 8-Player District 10. Next is a road game Friday against winless Griswold.