Stanton/Essex ends loss to Lenox early

The Stanton/Essex football team couldn’t stop Lenox’s rushing attack during the first half of a 38-0 Tiger win Friday, Sept. 24, in the final home game of the year in Stanton for the Vikings.

Citing player safety concerns, Stanton/Essex head coach Jeff Grebin pulled his team off the field early in the third quarter, giving Lenox the victory.

The Tigers improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in Class 8-Player District 9 while the Vikings fell to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the district.

Lenox running back Isaac Grundman rushed for 166 yards on 14 carries with four touchdowns while Keigan Kitzman added another 63 yards and a score.

Lenox quarterback Gabe Funk only completed one pass, but that completion went to Samson Adams for a 23-yard touchdown.

Carter Johnson led the Stanton/Essex defense with 7.5 tackles while Jack Roberts added seven tackles and an interception.

Jonan Wookey made four tackles. Kooper Nelson and Levi Martin both ended up with three for Stanton/Essex.

The Vikings managed just 59 yards of offense. Martin led the backs with 18 yards rushing. Johnson completed four of nine passes for 27 yards.

Stanton/Essex steps out of district play Friday, making the trip to 3-2 Murray before games with Bedford and East Mills wrap up the season, with the Vikings likely needing to win both to qualify for the postseason.