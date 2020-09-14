Stanton/Essex football rallies for win in Bedford

The Stanton/Essex Vikings scored the game’s final 14 points to earn a 28-22 road win over Bedford, Friday, Sept. 11.
Carter Johnson threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 109 yards and two scores as the Vikings improved to 2-1 overall and in Class 8-Player District 7.
Stanton/Essex trailed 16-6 at halftime and 22-14 late in the third quarter but found the end zone twice after that to earn the road win and keep the Bulldogs winless on the season.
Colby Royal caught five passes for 116 yards and one score. Essex’s Tucker Hadden caught the other touchdown from Johnson. He finished with 2 catches for 26 yards.
Hadden also led the defense with 9.5 total tackles and two tackles for loss.
Logan Roberts added 8.5 total tackles while Royal ended with seven. Quentin Thornburg had two tackles for loss.
Roberts was held to 56 yards rushing on 19 carries.
The Vikings return home to battle Griswold Friday. The Tigers are 0-3 with losses to the district’s three unbeaten teams, Lenox, Fremont-Mills and CAM, by an average score of 65-13.
