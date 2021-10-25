Stanton/Essex hangs tough early - season ends at Audubon

The Stanton/Essex Vikings saw their football season end with a 55-20 loss at Audubon Friday, Oct. 22, in the first round of the Class 8-Player playoffs.

The Vikings started strong and were in striking distance into the third quarter before the Wheelers scored the game’s final 31 points to pull away.

Audubon improved to 8-1 and advanced to the second round while Stanton/Essex’s season ended at 6-3.

The Vikings scored first on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Joshua Martin to Carter Johnson. The two point conversion made it 8-0.

After an Audubon touchdown, the Vikings again found the end zone on a three yard run by Logan Roberts and Stanton/Essex led 14-7 after the first quarter.

The Wheelers scored 17-unanswered points to lead 24-14 at halftime, but Stanton/Essex had one final answer on a 43 yard run by Johnson to cut the Wheeler lead to 24-20.

Stanton/Essex wouldn’t score again, however, and they couldn’t keep the Wheelers out of the end zone in the 55-20 victory.

Johnson rushed for 115 yards and Roberts added 106 as the Vikings had some success on the ground against the Wheelers.