Stanton/Essex hangs tough early - season ends at Audubon

The Stanton/Essex Vikings saw their football season end with a 55-20 loss at Audubon Friday, Oct. 22, in the first round of the Class 8-Player playoffs.
The Vikings started strong and were in striking distance into the third quarter before the Wheelers scored the game’s final 31 points to pull away.
Audubon improved to 8-1 and advanced to the second round while Stanton/Essex’s season ended at 6-3.
The Vikings scored first on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Joshua Martin to Carter Johnson. The two point conversion made it 8-0.
After an Audubon touchdown, the Vikings again found the end zone on a three yard run by Logan Roberts and Stanton/Essex led 14-7 after the first quarter.
The Wheelers scored 17-unanswered points to lead 24-14 at halftime, but Stanton/Essex had one final answer on a 43 yard run by Johnson to cut the Wheeler lead to 24-20.
Stanton/Essex wouldn’t score again, however, and they couldn’t keep the Wheelers out of the end zone in the 55-20 victory.
Johnson rushed for 115 yards and Roberts added 106 as the Vikings had some success on the ground against the Wheelers.
Stanton/Essex couldn’t get the passing game going, though. Martin and Johnson combined to complete just 4 of 13 passes for 91 yards.
Audubon quarterback Gavin Smith rushed 34 times for 259 yards and five scores. He added 105 yards passing as the Wheelers advanced to play undefeated Montezuma in the second round of the playoffs Friday.
Roberts led the Stanton/Essex defense with 11.5 tackles. Levi Martin added 7.5 and Joshua Martin finished with seven. Johnson and Jonan Wookey finished with six tackles each.
Johnson, Roberts and Levi Martin all played the final games of their careers for the Vikings. Seniors Tristan Frank, Skylar Hall, John Peterson, Jack Roberts and Quentin Thornburg also exit the program.