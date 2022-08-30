Stanton/Essex leans on defense, special teams to earn Week 1 win

The Stanton/Essex football team opened its season with a 20-8 road win over Martensdale-St. Marys Friday, Aug. 26.

Stanton/Essex scored two touchdowns on special teams as they overcame a 301-166 yardage deficit in the game.

All of the game’s points came in the first half with the Blue Devils striking first. The Vikings responded immediately as Gavin Ford took the ensuing kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown to bring the Vikings within 8-6.

The special teams scored again in the second quarter as Jonan Wookey recovered a muffed punt and returned it 29 yards for a score for a 12-8 lead.

The Viking offense was able to produce the game’s final points when Joshua Martin and Nolan Grebin hooked up on a 45-yard touchdown pass. Kywin Tibben added the two-point conversion for a 20-8 lead and the Viking defense held on from there. The Vikings forced five turnovers while only giving the ball away once.

Martin completed just four of 14 passes, totaling 67 yards. Grebin also completed a pass while Tibben caught four balls for 46 yards. Grebin also led the ground game with 44 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Wookey led the Stanton/Essex defense with 11.5 tackles and one tackle for loss. Ford contributed nine tackles and Martin 7.5. Kooper Nelson and Grebin finished with six tackles each.

The Vikings are on the road again Friday in the Class 8-Player District 9 opener against Fremont-Mills. The Knights are 0-1 after a 26-25 loss to defending state champion CAM in Week 1.