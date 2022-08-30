 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stanton/Essex leans on defense, special teams to earn Week 1 win

  • 0
Stanton/Essex football

Pictured are members of the 2022 Stanton/Essex football team. Front row, from left: Brody Gibbs, DJ Most, Joshua Martin, Kywin Tibben, Jonan Wookey, and Nolan Grebin. Second row, from left: Peyton TePoel, Qwintyn Vanatta, Kooper Nelson, Evan Hopf, Eli Davis, Logan French, Preston Carpenter, Wade Sholes, and James McDonald. Third row, from left: Bryan Brazael (assistant coach), Devon Taylor, Logan McQueen, Max Yeager, Blaine Sundberg, Simon Showalter, Bradley Franks, Jacob Martin, Gavin Ford, and Jeremy Tibben (assistant coach). Fourth row, from left: Jeff Grebin (head coach), Isaiah Sholes, Brodee Sowers, Jasmine Osher, Cale Haley, Will Roberts, Rylan Grebin, and Todd Franks (assistant coach).

 Photo courtesy Charm Carpenter/Red Oak Express

The Stanton/Essex football team opened its season with a 20-8 road win over Martensdale-St. Marys Friday, Aug. 26.

Stanton/Essex scored two touchdowns on special teams as they overcame a 301-166 yardage deficit in the game.

All of the game’s points came in the first half with the Blue Devils striking first. The Vikings responded immediately as Gavin Ford took the ensuing kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown to bring the Vikings within 8-6.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The special teams scored again in the second quarter as Jonan Wookey recovered a muffed punt and returned it 29 yards for a score for a 12-8 lead.

The Viking offense was able to produce the game’s final points when Joshua Martin and Nolan Grebin hooked up on a 45-yard touchdown pass. Kywin Tibben added the two-point conversion for a 20-8 lead and the Viking defense held on from there. The Vikings forced five turnovers while only giving the ball away once.

People are also reading…

Martin completed just four of 14 passes, totaling 67 yards. Grebin also completed a pass while Tibben caught four balls for 46 yards. Grebin also led the ground game with 44 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Wookey led the Stanton/Essex defense with 11.5 tackles and one tackle for loss. Ford contributed nine tackles and Martin 7.5. Kooper Nelson and Grebin finished with six tackles each.

The Vikings are on the road again Friday in the Class 8-Player District 9 opener against Fremont-Mills. The Knights are 0-1 after a 26-25 loss to defending state champion CAM in Week 1.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans flock to U.S. Open to see Serena Williams before her final bow

Recommended for you