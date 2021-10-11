Stanton/Essex runs away from Bedford after halftime

ESSEX – Logan Roberts and Carter Johnson combined for all nine touchdowns in leading Stanton/Essex to a 64-34 win over Bedford Friday, Oct. 8, in a game that was played at Essex High School.
It was Essex’s homecoming as the school was able to host its only game of the season and Essex sophomore Johnny Resh stepped up with a big night on the defensive line with six tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss and was named the evening’s Most Impressive Athlete.
“It’s great playing for Stanton,” Resh said. “You wouldn’t think us Essex kids would get much playing time but we do. If you work hard you get to play. Being able to come to our own field and play felt really good.”
The win pushes Stanton/Essex to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in Class 8-Player District 9. The Vikings now play at East Mills Friday in the regular season finale with the winner advancing to the playoffs.
The third quarter gave the Vikings their edge. It looked like Bedford was going to lead at the halftime whistle when Tristen Cummings plunged into the end zone from one yard out with just 25 seconds left in the half to put the Bulldogs in front 20-16.
Two big plays, though, put the Vikings in the end zone with just two ticks showing on the second quarter clock. An incomplete pass started the drive after a short kick, and then Johnson passed to Quentin Thornburg for 12 yards. Johnson did the rest, racing 34 yards and beating the Bedford defense to the front corner of the end zone for a rushing touchdown. The Vikings couldn’t convert the two-point try, but led 22-20.
Stanton/Essex scored four touchdowns in just 10 offensive plays in the third quarter to turn a 22-20 halftime lead into a 50-26 advantage going into the final period.
Roberts ran in a 12 yard run on the fourth play of the second half’s opening drive. Then, after Bedford gave the ball away on downs in Viking territory, Roberts added a five yard touchdown, set up by a 45 yard run by Johnson.
Bedford answered with its own touchdown at that point to cut the Viking lead to 38-26, but then Roberts took a toss and went 46 yards for a touchdown on Stanton/Essex’s next offensive play. A fumble gave Stanton/Essex the ball back in Bedford territory and Roberts added a 32 yard score on the third play with 51 seconds left in the quarter.
“I was really excited the way we came out in the third quarter,” Stanton/Essex head coach Jeff Grebin said. “When you start with the ball in the second half you got to make it happen or it’s going to be a dogfight. It was one of those back and forth games, but in the second half we dug down and drove that sled. That’s something we talked about all week.”
Johnson added a 21 yard touchdown run and then a 79 yard interception return for a touchdown in the final quarter for the rest of the Viking points.
Roberts carried the ball 16 times for 253 yards and five scores. Johnson added 151 yards rushing and three scores.
Johnson completed four of eight passes for 36 yards, all coming in the first half.
Grebin said the line deserves a lot of credit for the success of the running game, and his top two backs also ran well.
“I told the guys after the game that’s what I envisioned the year to look like,” Grebin said. “They are finally coming around and we’re excited to see the results.”
Bedford rushed for 378 yards for the game with Silas Walston carrying the ball 13 times for 113 yards. Four other backs finished with between 43 and 99 yards rushing.
Roberts led the defense with 12.5 tackles. Johnson added 10 and Joshua Martin finished with 9.5. Resh’s six were next and his 3.5 tackles for loss were easily most on the team. He said his strong play comes while playing a new position.
“This is my second or third game ever playing nose guard,” Resh said. “I had never played there before. I just jump off the ball, that’s all I do.”
Grebin said it’s always fun to play Bedford and they pounded the ball at the Viking defense quite nicely.
“We talked about assignment football,” Grebin said. “Doing your job and trusting your teammates to do their job. They took advantage of us a couple times, had blockers in front and punished us. I told the guys you got to hang in there and keep your head up. We had some quick strikes in the second half and that’s tough to rebound from.”
Grebin said the game next week, which amounts to a playoff game, is nothing new for his team.
“We had the talk with the guys after the Lenox game that we needed to win out to make it happen,” Grebin said. “Last week against Murray we were beat up but we found a way to win that one. This week, we’re still beat up, but the guys on the field got it done. I’m so proud of the kids’ effort.”
The loser of Friday’s game in Malvern would be one of 10 teams eligible for two at-large spots which will be decided by district point differential. The Wolverines and Vikings go into the game tied for the third and final automatic playoff position, each with a 3-2 district record.