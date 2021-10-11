Stanton/Essex runs away from Bedford after halftime

ESSEX – Logan Roberts and Carter Johnson combined for all nine touchdowns in leading Stanton/Essex to a 64-34 win over Bedford Friday, Oct. 8, in a game that was played at Essex High School.

It was Essex’s homecoming as the school was able to host its only game of the season and Essex sophomore Johnny Resh stepped up with a big night on the defensive line with six tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss and was named the evening’s Most Impressive Athlete.

“It’s great playing for Stanton,” Resh said. “You wouldn’t think us Essex kids would get much playing time but we do. If you work hard you get to play. Being able to come to our own field and play felt really good.”

The win pushes Stanton/Essex to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in Class 8-Player District 9. The Vikings now play at East Mills Friday in the regular season finale with the winner advancing to the playoffs.

The third quarter gave the Vikings their edge. It looked like Bedford was going to lead at the halftime whistle when Tristen Cummings plunged into the end zone from one yard out with just 25 seconds left in the half to put the Bulldogs in front 20-16.