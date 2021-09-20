 Skip to main content
Stanton/Essex runs wild in Griswold
Fabian Abagulum, Stanton/Essex

Stanton/Essex freshman Fabian Abagulum takes the handoff and runs into the middle of the line during the Vikings' win over Griswold Friday, Sept. 17. Abagulum carried the ball twice for six yards in the win that pushed the Vikings to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in Class 8-Player District 8.

 Photo courtesy Charm Carpenter/Red Oak Express

The Stanton/Essex Vikings racked up 364 rushing yards in a 60-12 rout at Griswold Friday, Sept. 17.

Six different Vikings combined for 17 rushing attempts to pile up 21.4 yards per carry and six touchdowns in improving to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in Class 8-Player District 9.

Logan Roberts rushed for 153 yards and three scores on just five carries while Carter Johnson added 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns on four attempts. Johnson also completed both of his pass attempts for 71 yards and a score.

Levi Martin added 71 yards rushing and a touchdown on just three carries.

Jack Roberts and Evan Gettler caught touchdown passes for the Vikings as Joshua Martin joined Johnson with a touchdown pass.

There were 18 different Vikings who had at least a hand in one tackle. Logan Roberts finished with 13.5 tackles and three tackles for loss to easily lead the team. Jack Roberts added 5.5 tackles. Jonan Wookey threw down 4.5 Tigers while Gavin Ford finished with four tackles. Levi Martin and Quentin Thornburg combined for another 3.5 tackles for loss.

Stanton/Essex scored a pair of first quarter touchdowns and extended the lead to 38-0 by the halftime horn.

The Vikings have a huge home district game against unbeaten Lenox Friday.

Griswold dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the district. The Tigers visit winless East Union Friday.

