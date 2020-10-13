Stanton/Essex shows well in loss in CAM

The Stanton/Essex Vikings hung right with unbeaten CAM and ended up with more yards of offense, but the Cougars finished two touchdowns better in a 34-20 win over the Vikings, Friday, Oct. 9.

The win was the sixth of the year for the Cougars, who were coming off a week off. Stanton/Essex ended the regular season at 3-3 overall and 3-2 in Class 8-Player District 7. The Vikings will travel to Murray in the first round of the playoffs, Friday, Oct. 16. A win there would likely send them back to CAM in round two.

Carter Johnson rushed for two touchdowns and caught a pass for a score as Stanton/Essex never let CAM pull too far in front.

Johnson rushed for 53 yards and threw for another 128.

Logan Roberts threw the touchdown pass to Johnson, a four yard score that cut CAM’s lead to 26-20 nearly midway through the final quarter.

A 36 yard pass from Ethan Arp to Colby Rich put the game away a couple minutes later for CAM.

Essex’s Tucker Hadden carried the ball eight times for 37 yards and caught four passes for 25 yards. He also had six tackles on defense.