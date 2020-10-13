Stanton/Essex shows well in loss in CAM

The Stanton/Essex Vikings hung right with unbeaten CAM and ended up with more yards of offense, but the Cougars finished two touchdowns better in a 34-20 win over the Vikings, Friday, Oct. 9.
The win was the sixth of the year for the Cougars, who were coming off a week off. Stanton/Essex ended the regular season at 3-3 overall and 3-2 in Class 8-Player District 7. The Vikings will travel to Murray in the first round of the playoffs, Friday, Oct. 16. A win there would likely send them back to CAM in round two.
Carter Johnson rushed for two touchdowns and caught a pass for a score as Stanton/Essex never let CAM pull too far in front.
Johnson rushed for 53 yards and threw for another 128.
Logan Roberts threw the touchdown pass to Johnson, a four yard score that cut CAM’s lead to 26-20 nearly midway through the final quarter.
A 36 yard pass from Ethan Arp to Colby Rich put the game away a couple minutes later for CAM.
Essex’s Tucker Hadden carried the ball eight times for 37 yards and caught four passes for 25 yards. He also had six tackles on defense.
Roberts led Stanton/Essex’s defense with seven tackles. Colby Royal also had six. The Viking defense held CAM to 168 yards of total offense.
Stanton/Essex plays Murray Friday. The teams haven’t played this season, but Stanton beat Murray handily in 2019, 2017 and 2016. The Mustangs are 4-3.
