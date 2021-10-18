Stanton/Essex to travel to Audubon in playoff opener

The Stanton/Essex Vikings qualified for the Class 8-Player playoffs.

Stanton/Essex used three consecutive wins to the end the regular season and secure Class 8-Player District 9’s third and final automatic qualifying spot.

The top three teams in each of 10 Class 8-Player districts qualify for the playoffs with two fourth place teams then selected, based on district point differential. East Mills – also out of District 9 – earned one of those at-large spots.

The Vikings are one of two third place teams that don’t have to play a district champion in the first round. The Vikings will travel to Audubon Friday, Oct. 22, for their first round game. The Wheelers are 7-1 on the season.

Audubon’s only loss of the season was a 58-42 defeat against CAM in Week 5. The Wheelers and Vikings have one common opponent. Audubon beat Fremont-Mills, the runner-up out of District 9, 63-20 back in Week 3.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released first round assignments Saturday, Oct. 16. After Friday’s first round games are over, the remaining 16 teams will be placed into four-team pods to play the second round and quarterfinals. The four pod champions will advance to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the state semifinals and finals.