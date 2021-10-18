 Skip to main content
Stanton/Essex to travel to Audubon in playoff opener
Stanton/Essex to travel to Audubon in playoff opener

Quentin Thornburg, Stanton/Essex

Stanton senior Quentin Thornburg drives a Bedford defender backwards during Stanton/Essex's win over Bedford Friday, Oct. 8. Thornburg and the Vikings have qualified for the Class 8-Player playoffs and will travel to Audubon Friday.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Stanton/Essex Vikings qualified for the Class 8-Player playoffs.

Stanton/Essex used three consecutive wins to the end the regular season and secure Class 8-Player District 9’s third and final automatic qualifying spot.

The top three teams in each of 10 Class 8-Player districts qualify for the playoffs with two fourth place teams then selected, based on district point differential. East Mills – also out of District 9 – earned one of those at-large spots.

The Vikings are one of two third place teams that don’t have to play a district champion in the first round. The Vikings will travel to Audubon Friday, Oct. 22, for their first round game. The Wheelers are 7-1 on the season.

Audubon’s only loss of the season was a 58-42 defeat against CAM in Week 5. The Wheelers and Vikings have one common opponent. Audubon beat Fremont-Mills, the runner-up out of District 9, 63-20 back in Week 3.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released first round assignments Saturday, Oct. 16. After Friday’s first round games are over, the remaining 16 teams will be placed into four-team pods to play the second round and quarterfinals. The four pod champions will advance to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the state semifinals and finals.

Other first round games involving teams out of Class 8-Player District 9 are shown below.

East Mills at CAM

Baxter at Fremont-Mills

Lamoni at Lenox

