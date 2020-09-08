Stanton/Essex unable to stay with Wray, Wolverines

A week after the Stanton/Essex offense could do little wrong in scoring 68 points against East Union, the Vikings found East Mills to be a much tougher opponent in a 36-12 Wolverine victory, Friday, Sept. 4.
Both teams showed a 1-1 record overall and in the district after the game.
The first two touchdowns belonged to the Wolverines, but Stanton/Essex battled back late in the second quarter on a two-yard touchdown run from quarterback Carter Johnson.
Johnson added a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to trim the Viking deficit to 22-12 late in the third quarter. East Mills scored two touchdowns in the final quarter.
The Stanton/Essex rushing attack was held to less than two yards per carry with Logan Roberts leading the team with 43 yards on 12 rushes. Johnson had just 15 yards to go with his two touchdowns. Essex’s Tucker Hadden carried the ball three times for nine yards.
Johnson and Colby Royal combined to pass for 146 yards. Roberts caught five balls for 51 yards and Hadden added three catches.
Roberts also led the team defensively with 11 total tackles. Royal added nine while Hadden had eight.
The Viking defense had trouble containing East Mills quarterback Jackson Wray, who passed for 122 yards, rushed for 155 and had four total touchdowns.
Next up for Stanton/Essex is the first road game of the season, Friday, Sept. 11, in Bedford against the 0-2 Bulldogs.
