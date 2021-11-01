Stanton/Essex's Roberts named district defensive MVP

Stanton/Essex senior Logan Roberts has been selected the Class 8-Player District 9 Defensive Player of the Year.
The district released its all-district football team Saturday, Oct. 30, with Roberts one of four Vikings named to the team.
Roberts finished the season with 84 tackles, 11 for loss in helping the Vikings to a 6-3 season and berth in the Class 8-Player playoffs. Roberts also intercepted a pass.
He was one of three first team linebackers. He also earned a first team offensive position as a running back after finishing the season with 921 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.
Stanton/Essex senior Carter Johnson also was named to the all-district team at multiple positions. His play as a returner gave him first team honors. He was also a second team selection at quarterback and defensive back. Johnson completed 57% of his passes for 833 yards and 13 touchdowns while also rushing for 615 yards and nine scores. He also caught a pass for a touchdown. Defensively, he ended the year with 46 tackles, four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and a fumble recovery. Johnson returned two punts for touchdowns. He averaged 26.2 yards per return when combining kickoff and punt returns.
Stanton/Essex senior Jack Roberts was a second team selection at tight end/wide receiver. He caught 17 passes for 428 yards and six touchdowns.
Stanton/Essex senior Quentin Thornburg also received all-district recognition as a second team defensive utility selection. Thornburg finished the season with 26.5 tackles and seven tackles for loss.
The full teams are listed below.
First Team Offense
Offensive Player of the Year: Isaac Grundman, junior, Lenox. Lineman of the Year: Adam Perrin, senior, Fremont-Mills. Quarterback: Jake Malcom, senior, Fremont-Mills. Running Back: Isaac Grundman, junior, Lenox. Logan Roberts, senior, Stanton/Essex. Offensive Line: Dawson Marshall, senior, Lenox. Adam Perrin, senior, Fremont-Mills. Hernan Castor, senior, Lenox. Tight End/Wide Receiver: Mason Crouse, junior, East Mills. Davis McGrew, junior, East Mills. Utility: Ethan Meier, senior, East Mills. Returner: Carter Johnson, senior, Stanton/Essex.
First Team Defense
Defensive Player of the Year: Logan Roberts, senior, Stanton/Essex. Defensive Line: Braxton Blackburn, sophomore, Fremont-Mills. Conner Fitzgerald, senior, Lenox. Adam Perrin, senior, Fremont-Mills. Linebacker: Paxten VanHouten, junior, Fremont-Mills. Ryan Stortenbecker, junior, East Mills. Logan Roberts, senior, Stanton/Essex. Defensive Back: Jake Malcom, senior, Fremont-Mills. Isaac Grundman, junior, Lenox. Utility: Tyler Prokop, senior, East Mills. Punter: Samson Adams, junior, Lenox. Kicker: Ryan Stortenbecker, junior, East Mills.
Second Team Offense
Quarterback: Carter Johnson, senior Stanton/Essex. Running Back: Braxton Blackburn, sophomore, Fremont-Mills. Ryan Stortenbecker, junior, East Mills. Offensive Line: Andrew Jackson, senior, East Mills. Cooper Marvel, sophomore, Fremont-Mills. Kellen Fichter, senior, Fremont-Mills. Tight End/Wide Receiver: Taylor Reed, junior, Fremont-Mills. Jack Roberts, senior, Stanton/Essex. Utility: Keigan Kitzman, junior, Lenox. Returner: Davis McGrew, junior, East Mills.
Second Team Defense
Defensive Line: Payten VanHouten, junior, Fremont-Mills. Bryson Raney, junior, East Union. Carter DeMott, senior, Bedford. Linebacker: Johnathan Weaver, senior, Lenox. Kyle Kesterson, senior, Fremont-Mills. Keigan Kitzman, junior, Lenox. Defensive Back: Carter Johnson, senior, Stanton/Essex. Davis McGrew, junior, East Mills. Utility: Quentin Thornburg, senior, Stanton/Essex. Punter: Josh Lopez, sophomore, East Union. Kicker: Levi Wright, senior, Fremont-Mills.