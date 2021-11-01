Stanton/Essex's Roberts named district defensive MVP

Stanton/Essex senior Logan Roberts has been selected the Class 8-Player District 9 Defensive Player of the Year.

The district released its all-district football team Saturday, Oct. 30, with Roberts one of four Vikings named to the team.

Roberts finished the season with 84 tackles, 11 for loss in helping the Vikings to a 6-3 season and berth in the Class 8-Player playoffs. Roberts also intercepted a pass.

He was one of three first team linebackers. He also earned a first team offensive position as a running back after finishing the season with 921 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Stanton/Essex senior Carter Johnson also was named to the all-district team at multiple positions. His play as a returner gave him first team honors. He was also a second team selection at quarterback and defensive back. Johnson completed 57% of his passes for 833 yards and 13 touchdowns while also rushing for 615 yards and nine scores. He also caught a pass for a touchdown. Defensively, he ended the year with 46 tackles, four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and a fumble recovery. Johnson returned two punts for touchdowns. He averaged 26.2 yards per return when combining kickoff and punt returns.