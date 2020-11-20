Stanton/Essex's Royal earns first team all-district honors

Stanton/Essex senior Colby Royal was the only Viking to earn first team all-district honors while two teammates were also named to the Class 8-Player District 7 All-District team, released Thursday, Nov. 19.
Juniors Logan Roberts and Carter Johnson were both named to the second team.
Royal was named to the first team as a tight end/wide receiver. He finished second in the district with 35 receptions, which he hauled in for 616 yards and five touchdowns, all team highs by a wide margin.
Roberts was named a second team running back. He led the team with 491 yards rushing and six touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 168 yards and a score.
Johnson was named a second team defensive back. He ended the season with 38 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.
Lane Spieker of CAM was named Offensive Player of the Year, Fremont-Mills’ Seth Malcom Defensive Player of the Year and Lenox’s Devin Whipple Lineman of the Year.
The full teams are below.
1st Team Offense
QB: Jackson Wray, East Mills
RB: Lane Spieker, CAM and Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills
OL: Hernan Castor, Lenox, Reese Oglesbee, CAM and Andrew Jackson, East Mills
TE/WR: Mason Crouse, East Mills and Colby Royal, Stanton/Essex
Utility: Cade Ticknor, CAM
Returner: Lane Spieker, Cam
1st Team Defense
DL: Devin Whipple, Lenox, Colby Rich, CAM and Nolan Smiley, East Mills
LB: Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills, Joe Kauffman, CAM and Jed Weaver, Bedford
DB: Lane Spieker, CAM and Jake Malcom, Fremont-Mills
Utility: Gauge Mitchell, East Union
Punter: Augustin McNeill, East Union
Kicker: Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills
2nd Team Offense
QB: Cullen Wood, Lenox
RB: Brad Larson, Lenox and Logan Roberts, Stanton/Essex
OL: Cooper Langfelt, Fremont-Mills, Dylan Swaney, Bedford and Devin Whipple, Lenox
TE/WR: Colby Rich, CAM and Keegan Christensen, Lenox
Utility: Paxten VanHouten, Fremont-Mills and Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills
Returner: Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills
2nd Team defense
DL: Braxton Blackburn, Fremont-Mills, Reese Oglesbee, CAM and Eli Morris, Bedford
LB: Johnathan Weaver, Lenox, Jackson Wray, East Mills and Cade Ticknor, CAM
DB: Davis McGrew, East Mills, Carter Johnson, Stanton/Essex and Samson Adams, Lenox
Utility: Dylan Swaney, Bedford
Punter: Ethan Yoshida, East Mills
Kicker: Danny Ramirez, Lenox
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!