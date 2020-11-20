 Skip to main content
Stanton/Essex's Royal earns first team all-district honors
Hadden Royal celebrate

Stanton/Essex seniors Tucker Hadden (number 7) and Colby Royal celebrate a Hadden touchdown during Stanton/Essex's playoff win at Murray, Friday, Oct. 16.

 Photo by Becki Franks for Page County Newspapers

Stanton/Essex senior Colby Royal was the only Viking to earn first team all-district honors while two teammates were also named to the Class 8-Player District 7 All-District team, released Thursday, Nov. 19.

Juniors Logan Roberts and Carter Johnson were both named to the second team.

Royal was named to the first team as a tight end/wide receiver. He finished second in the district with 35 receptions, which he hauled in for 616 yards and five touchdowns, all team highs by a wide margin.

Roberts was named a second team running back. He led the team with 491 yards rushing and six touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 168 yards and a score.

Johnson was named a second team defensive back. He ended the season with 38 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.

Lane Spieker of CAM was named Offensive Player of the Year, Fremont-Mills’ Seth Malcom Defensive Player of the Year and Lenox’s Devin Whipple Lineman of the Year.

The full teams are below.

1st Team Offense

QB: Jackson Wray, East Mills

RB: Lane Spieker, CAM and Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills

OL: Hernan Castor, Lenox, Reese Oglesbee, CAM and Andrew Jackson, East Mills

TE/WR: Mason Crouse, East Mills and Colby Royal, Stanton/Essex

Utility: Cade Ticknor, CAM

Returner: Lane Spieker, Cam

1st Team Defense

DL: Devin Whipple, Lenox, Colby Rich, CAM and Nolan Smiley, East Mills

LB: Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills, Joe Kauffman, CAM and Jed Weaver, Bedford

DB: Lane Spieker, CAM and Jake Malcom, Fremont-Mills

Utility: Gauge Mitchell, East Union

Punter: Augustin McNeill, East Union

Kicker: Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills

2nd Team Offense

QB: Cullen Wood, Lenox

RB: Brad Larson, Lenox and Logan Roberts, Stanton/Essex

OL: Cooper Langfelt, Fremont-Mills, Dylan Swaney, Bedford and Devin Whipple, Lenox

TE/WR: Colby Rich, CAM and Keegan Christensen, Lenox

Utility: Paxten VanHouten, Fremont-Mills and Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills

Returner: Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills

2nd Team defense

DL: Braxton Blackburn, Fremont-Mills, Reese Oglesbee, CAM and Eli Morris, Bedford

LB: Johnathan Weaver, Lenox, Jackson Wray, East Mills and Cade Ticknor, CAM

DB: Davis McGrew, East Mills, Carter Johnson, Stanton/Essex and Samson Adams, Lenox

Utility: Dylan Swaney, Bedford

Punter: Ethan Yoshida, East Mills

Kicker: Danny Ramirez, Lenox

