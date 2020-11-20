Stanton/Essex's Royal earns first team all-district honors

Stanton/Essex senior Colby Royal was the only Viking to earn first team all-district honors while two teammates were also named to the Class 8-Player District 7 All-District team, released Thursday, Nov. 19.

Juniors Logan Roberts and Carter Johnson were both named to the second team.

Royal was named to the first team as a tight end/wide receiver. He finished second in the district with 35 receptions, which he hauled in for 616 yards and five touchdowns, all team highs by a wide margin.

Roberts was named a second team running back. He led the team with 491 yards rushing and six touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 168 yards and a score.

Johnson was named a second team defensive back. He ended the season with 38 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.

Lane Spieker of CAM was named Offensive Player of the Year, Fremont-Mills’ Seth Malcom Defensive Player of the Year and Lenox’s Devin Whipple Lineman of the Year.

The full teams are below.

1st Team Offense

QB: Jackson Wray, East Mills

RB: Lane Spieker, CAM and Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills