Stanton knocks Trojanettes out of Corner Tournament
Stanton knocks Trojanettes out of Corner Tournament

Brianne Johnson, Essex

Essex sophomore Brianne Johnson looks for her shot during the Trojanettes' loss to Griswold Friday, Jan. 8.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Stanton Viqueens scored 46 points in the first half and coasted past Essex 62-34 in a pool play game of the Corner Conference Tournament.

The loss eliminated the Trojanettes from the tournament.

Stanton led 46-18 at halftime and extended the lead to 55-23 by the end of the third quarter.

Jenna Stephens led three Viqueens in double figures with 21 points as Stanton improved to 11-2 on the season.

Elise Dailey scored 16 points to lead the Trojanettes. She also pulled down six rebounds, but watched her team fall to 2-9 on the season.

Emma Barrett added 10 points for Essex, including the team’s only two 3-point shots.

Brooke Burns, Riley Jensen, Olivia Baker and Kyndra Gray all scored two Essex points. Baker finished with a game best 14 rebounds and added three assists.

Tori Burns and Cindy Swain added three rebounds for the Trojanettes, who are now off until Thursday, Jan. 28, when they travel to Sidney.

The Essex boys lost 66-11 to East Mills in the Trojans’ second pool play game, also eliminating them from tournament play.

A recap from that game will be added here when stats from the game are available.

