Stanton pulls away from Cowgirls in final minutes

SIDNEY — The Stanton girls basketball team went on a strong run at the end of each half and that was the difference in a 59-43 win over the Cowgirls Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Sidney’s Aunika Hayes had her best offensive night of the season, scoring 22 points and adding 15 rebounds to lead the Cowgirls.

An Avery Dowling layup had Sidney within 21-18 with 2:32 remaining in the first half, but Stanton ended the half on a 10-2 run to lead 31-20 at the break.

Stanton’s lead stayed within a few points of that 11-point margin throughout the second half, with Sidney drawing as close as six on a Dowling triple on the fourth quarter’s initial possession. Two free throws by Hayes made it 48-41 Stanton with 5:27 to go, but Sidney wouldn’t score again until Hayes scored inside in the final seconds and Stanton scored the next 11 to put the game away.

Sidney head coach Ashley Smith says finding ways to avoid those tough stretches is a key for her team going forward.

“That’s one thing we have been struggling with,” Smith said. “We make big strides and then take a step back. We’re trying to find a way to be consistent throughout the entire game. It’s hard when girls are tired or are struggling mentally to have someone come off the bench. We have a young bench and those girls are giving us good minutes and have shown us nothing but outstanding things.”

The bench saw very little time in the game Tuesday and the Cowgirl offense saw the 14th-ranked Viqueens throw a triangle and two defense at them, with one defender committed to both Dowling and Ava Osborn and doing all they can to keep them from getting the ball.

“We knew they were going to deny Ava and Avery,” Smith said. “We have been working extremely hard on setting those screens and giving them those scoring opportunities, but also relying on other people on the court.”

Hayes was that other person in Tuesday’s game. She scored 14 of Sidney’s 20 points in the first half and wasn’t afraid to shoot the mid-range jump shot and to attack the basket.

“Aunika has been shooting lights out at practice and her confidence level has risen,” Smith said. “It’s been fantastic and a huge asset to the team. This year she has come out of her shell and done things I never would have guessed in the past. I couldn’t ask for more.”

After scoring just two points in the first half, Dowling finished with 13 to go with four rebounds. Payne finished with six points and four rebounds. Osborn added the final two points. Emily Hutt and Macey Graham secured three rebounds each, with Hutt adding six assists.

The loss dropped Sidney to 4-6 overall and 2-4 in the Corner Conference. While this game ended up being a comfortable win for the Viqueens, the Cowgirls were in striking distance until the final few minutes. They also have three losses by eight points or less.

“We have to win one,” Smith said on her team’s close losses. “It’s the girls telling themselves that we can win one, and then when we do, hopefully that can continue. It’s finding the strength to start and finish every quarter the same way and hopefully we can find that consistency.”

The Cowgirls travel to Clarinda Thursday and then host Nebraska City Lourdes Saturday ahead of next week’s Corner Conference Tournament.