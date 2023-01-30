Stanton rolls past Essex basketball

The Essex basketball teams lost both ends of a Corner Conference doubleheader at Stanton Friday, Jan. 27.

The Stanton girls won 86-31 and the Stanton boys prevailed 69-28.

The Trojans trailed 30-8 after the first eight minutes of action, 43-13 at halftime and 58-24 after three quarters, as they lost their fifth consecutive game and fell to 4-14 on the season.

Qwintyn Vanatta led the Trojans with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tony Racine just missed a double-double with eight points and nine boards.

Wade Sholes came off the bench and finished with four points and three rebounds for Essex. Caden Robinette and Damien Aradanas scored two points each, with Robinette also contributing five rebounds. Jacob Robinette scored one point, while Kaden Buick finished with four rebounds and Kaden Peeler three steals.

The Stanton girls were strong offensively all night, leading 27-11 after the first quarter, 50-19 at halftime and 70-25 going into the final eight minutes.

Brooke Burns led Essex’s offense with 18 points. Brianne Johnson added 10 points to go with six rebounds.

Cindy Swain scored the final three Essex points, while also contributing four rebounds. Mariska Kirchert added four rebounds as the Trojanettes lost their eighth straight, dropping to 3-14 overall.

Both teams are back home Tuesday to take on Sidney.