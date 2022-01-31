Stanton sweeps Essex basketball

The Essex basketball teams dropped both ends of a Corner Conference doubleheader Friday, Jan. 28, with the girls falling 61-27 and the boys 78-16 against Stanton, on Pink Out night in Essex.

The Essex girls fell behind 18-3 after the first quarter against a Stanton team that clinched at least a share of the Corner Conference regular season title. The Class 1A number 11 Viqueens stayed unbeaten at 17-0 overall and 8-0 in the conference.

Stanton’s lead was 34-11 at halftime and 49-20 after the third quarter.

Three Stanton athletes reached double figures offensively while Emma Barrett’s seven points led Essex. Barrett added three steals and three rebounds.

Brianne Johnson, Brooke Burns and Tori Burns added four points each for the Trojanettes with Tori Burns matching the team lead with seven rebounds and Johnson adding three. Riley Jensen and Hailee Barrett both scored three points. Jensen added seven rebounds. Desiree Glasgo chipped in with two points. Olivia Baker contributed six rebounds.

The Trojanettes fell to 3-13 on the season, 1-6 in the Corner Conference.

The Stanton boys scored 20 or more points in each of the first three quarters, leading 21-6 after the first period, 41-10 at halftime and 64-15 after the third quarter.

Essex stats will be added here when available. Four Vikings reached double figures as they improved to 11-4 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

Essex fell to 2-14 overall and 0-7 in the conference.

Both Essex teams travel to Sidney Tuesday for their next game.