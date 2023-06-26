The A’s used a four-run fourth inning to take the lead and then added on late in a 9-3 win at St. Joseph Friday, June 23.

The lower third of the order combined for six hits as the A’s won their ninth consecutive game.

After not scoring in the first three innings, the A’s took the lead with a big fourth inning. After an out to start the inning, the next three A’s reached to load the bases. Anthony Pomilia singled in a run to tie the game. The A’s tried for more on the play, but had a runner thrown out at the plate. Joey Little followed with an RBI single. An error on the play added a run. Another error plated Little and Clarinda led 4-1.

Little singled in a run in the sixth to extend the lead to 5-1.

The A’s added two runs in the eighth on Terrick Thompson’s sacrifice fly and a double by Cole Warehime. They scored two more in the ninth on Pomilia’s sacrifice fly and a wild pitch.

Little finished with three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Julian Sauger added a pair of hits while also scoring two runs. Pomilia scored twice and drove in two with his one hit. Nick Massarini also scored twice while Thompson drove in two runs.

Tucker Starling pitched seven strong innings to earn the won on the mound. He struck out five, giving up six hits, one walk and two earned runs. Blake Katen failed to get an out in eighth before Luke Spencer shut the door with two scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

The A’s improved to 16-4 with the win, 13-4 in the MINK League.