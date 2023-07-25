CLARINDA — Tucker Starling threw a complete game with eight strikeouts and the bats put up 11 hits as the Clarinda A’s beat Carroll 6-1 Monday, July 24, in the MINK League North Division Wild Card Game.

The win advances the A’s into Tuesday’s North Division Final at St. Joseph.

While the bats did some good things, it was Starling who stole the show, improving his record to 7-0 on the season.

“It felt really good,” Starling said, “but to be honest I live for moments like this. It’s another game, nothing too different, just a little more at stake. It doesn’t affect how I feel or how I throw. This is what I want and it felt good.”

Starling kept the Merchant bats off-balanced all night. A fielding error behind him started the game, but he stranded the runner at second base. He set the Merchants down in order the next two innings and then an error behind him started the fourth inning. A diving play from second baseman Cole Warehime, who made the error to start the game, was a big boost to keep Carroll of the scoreboard.

Starling walked the leadoff man in fifth, who ended up scoring after he stole second, advanced to third on a balk and came home on a single. Another walk followed, but third baseman Joey Little started a double play to end the inning.

From there the Merchants never threatened, only reaching base on a two-out infield single in the seventh and a leadoff single in the ninth, which was immediately erased by a double play. Starling struck out eight on the night, five coming over the last three innings.

Starling has been great all season for the A’s, but this was the first time manager Ryan Eberly let him finish a game and for that Starling was very appreciative.

“There have been times when I wanted to go out for another inning and the coaches wouldn’t let me, and that’s understandable,” Starling said, “but it felt good to go out there for the ninth and save some pitching for (Tuesday). It feels good to save some arms.”

Eberly said Starling deserved the opportunity to go back out for the ninth inning.

“We give him a certain amount of pitches to finish with and (Monday) was 110,” Eberly said. “We took him out at 100 earlier in the year. He’s been a bulldog for us. He’s a throwback pitcher who wants to finish what he starts and we wanted to give him the opportunity to do it. He mixes his pitches well, has enough on his fastball to get strikeouts and a nice breaking ball.”

Meanwhile, the Clarinda bats found six runs on 11 hits and left some runners out there that could have made it an even bigger win.

The A’s loaded the bases with one out in the second inning against Carroll starting pitcher Aidan Sieperda and then Joey Little was hit by a pitch, but that’s all the A’s could get, leaving the bases full.

The A’s added a run against relief pitcher Braden Karns in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Junior Barajas.

After Carroll scored its run in the fifth, the A’s offense went off for four against Karns — who pitched the rest of the game — in the home fifth. Terrick Thompson laid down a bunt single to start the inning and then Cole Warehime doubled into the left field corner. Both scored on Anthony Pomilia’s single. After a couple outs, Julian Sauger was hit by a pitch. He stole second and then scored, along with Pomilia, on Little’s single.

“Joey Little had been struggling a bit, so it was great to see him have some success,” Eberly said. “When he uses the whole field, he’s good. (Julian Sauger) had a couple hits and Terrick opened up his toolbox with the leadoff bunt.”

The A’s had runners at second and third with one out in the seventh, but a double play ended the threat.

Little drove in three runs, while Pomilia added two RBIs in the win. Thompson scored twice. Warehime, Sauger and Barajas all had two hits as the A’s won their 30th game of the season and now advance to play St. Joseph, the team that has knocked the A’s out of the playoffs in the Division Final the last two seasons.

“We have to have solid pitching and timely hitting,” Eberly said, “and not give away extra outs. A lot of their group has been together for three years now and they are at home, but we took two out of three from them down there and three of four up here. But anything can happen in baseball. It’s a great rivalry with St. Joseph and we’ll see what happens (Tuesday).”