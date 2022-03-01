 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State baseball staying in Carroll

  • 0
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

The state baseball tournaments will stay in Carroll and Iowa City for the next three summers.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Monday, Feb. 28, that Carroll’s Merchants Park and the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field will continue to host the tournaments pending board approval.

Each venue hosted two classes over four days last July. Both of this year’s tournaments will run from Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22, with championship games currently scheduled across four standalone start times Friday.

A three-year agreement has been reached with Carroll to keep the Class 2A and 1A tournaments at Merchants Park through 2024. The Class 4A and 3A tournaments will play at Duane Banks Field in a year-to-year arrangement through 2024.

The schedule for this year’s games in Carroll is below.

Monday, July 18 – Class 1A Quarterfinals

Tuesday, July 19 – Class 2A Quarterfinals

People are also reading…

Wednesday, July 20 – Class 1A Semifinals

Thursday, July 21 – Class 2A Semifinals

Friday, July 22 – Class 1A & 2A Championships

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

What to make out of the MLB's deadline extension