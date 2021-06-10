State baseball tournament moving to Carroll, Iowa City this year

The Class 1A and 2A state baseball tournaments are going back to Merchants Park in Carroll this summer.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control approved the location changes of this summer’s state tournament Thursday, June 10 with the Class 2A and 1A tournaments in Carroll and the Class 3A and 4A tournaments at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field.

The one-year plans are pending formal approval by the City of Carroll and the University of Iowa, per the IHSAA release.

Merchants Park in Carroll hosted two of the four classes of the state tournament every year from 1995-2004.

Principal Park in Des Moines has served as the state tournament host since 2005, but conflicting dates with new Minor League Baseball schedules caused a conflict. The IHSAA has not yet determined sites for future tournaments.

The 1A and 2A tournaments will be played July 26-29 with the Class 1A quarterfinals on the first day, the Class 2A quarterfinals the second day, semifinals in both classes on day three and then both state championship games will be played Thursday, July 29.

The Class 3A and 4A tournaments are scheduled for July 28-31.

Tickets will be sold through the IHSAA Tickets page and will be $10 for a two-game session at each site. Tickets will be general admission.