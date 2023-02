Members of the Clarinda girls bowling team show off their state runner-up trophy and medals Monday, Feb. 20, at the Class 1A state team tournament at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo. Front row, from left: Andi Woods, Ally Johnson, Kemper Beckel and Ryplee Sunderman. Back row, from left: Josh Woods (assistant coach), Maddie Smith, Rylee Pulliam, Dakota Wise and Ashley Woods (head coach).