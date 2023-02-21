Tuesday Scoreboard
Girls Bowling
Class 1A State Individual Tournament
Andi Woods, Clarinda 555 three-game series
Ally Johnson, Clarinda 525
Maddie Smith, Clarinda 513
Hannah Stearns, Shenandoah 502
Taylor Davis, Shenandoah 468
Jaylan Gray, Shenandoah 439
Boys Bowling
Class 1A State Individual Tournament
Tyson Bramble, Clarinda 680 - advanced to and lost in quarterfinals
Levi Wise, Clarinda 651 - advanced to and lost in quarterfinals
People are also reading…
Alex Razee, Shenandoah 587
Gunner Steiner, Shenandoah 521