State championship coach calls it a career

It’s been a fun nine years for Amy McClintock as Sidney head volleyball coach, but she said the time was right for her to resign from that position.

The Sidney School Board accepted McClintock’s resignation at its regular board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.

In nine seasons, McClintock led the Cowgirls to 265 match wins, six 30-win seasons, five state tournament appearances, two state championship match appearances and the 2019 Class 1A state title.

“At the beginning of this season I thought about it and by the end I thought it was a good time to get out,” McClintock said. “There is a good group coming back and it’s time. I wanted to get out while we still have a good program and a good core in place.”

McClintock will continue to teach K-6 Special Education in the Sidney district and just earned her master’s degree in December.

“A lot of time goes into education,” McClintock said, “plus I live 26 miles (from school) and I have a daughter getting ready to go to graduate school across the state. I just want to take time to do stuff.”

McClintock’s final season was her sixth with more than 30 wins, as the Cowgirls finished 32-9 and lost to eventual state champion Ankeny Christian in the regional final, one win away from advancing back to the state tournament.

The state tournament was Sidney volleyball’s home away from home, as McClintock’s Cowgirls finished their season in Cedar Rapids every year from 2015-2019. The last of those teams brought home the program’s first state championship.

McClintock was asked what having that state championship on her final resume means to her and she became emotional while deflecting the credit away from herself.

“It was always about the kids,” McClintock said, “and them being hard workers and being good citizens. It’s great to have a state championship, not all coaches get that, and it’s a big deal for the community and for those kids, but the bigger thing is how you want those kids to be as adults. It’s about having expectations for themselves and giving them expectations, not allowing them to not put forth the effort and wanting them to be at their best at all times. (The championship) means a lot, but it means more to the community and to the school.”

McClintock said that 2019 team was fun to watch as the senior-laden group “clicked at the right time.”

“We were back in 1A and had everyone back except two,” McClintock said. “Kelsey (Hobbie) never played back row until her senior year. She was a good athlete and was able to play all the way around, so that filled one spot. Maddy (Duncan) got better as a volleyball player and made the all-tournament team. We never looked at the rankings, other than the goal was to be in the top eight. It was exciting, obviously. Not everybody gets to say they won a state championship.”

The Cowgirls won the state championship in November and that group of seniors saw their senior year end abruptly a few months later because of the COVID-19 pandemic. McClintock feels that robbed the girls a chance to enjoy the title a little longer.

“We celebrated in the moment,” McClintock said, “but then they didn’t really get the chance to enjoy it because the focus was on COVID and the shutdown. It didn’t soak in for a while.”

The Cowgirls won the 2019 state title after qualifying for the Class 2A state tournament in 2017 and 2018. McClintock feels if they would have been 1A those two years, they may have more than one championship.

“We would like to believe that,” McClintock said, “and I think (assistant coach) Kent (Larsen) would attest to it, but I firmly believe we would have been in the final (in 2018).”

Junior front-row player Makenna Jarosz went down with a knee injury early in the 2018 state quarterfinal. McClintock said the girls really didn’t have time to think during the remainder of that match, which the Cowgirls won. She said in the hotel that night and the next morning they did, and she thought it weighed on them a bit during their semifinal loss to Western Christian the next day.

The 2019 championship team was mostly seniors, and a mostly new roster struggled a bit in 2020, with very little practice time prior to the start of the season because of the pandemic. They bounced back in 2021 and qualified for the regional final after beating St. Albert in a semifinal thriller, a match McClintock said was one of the loudest she ever coached in.

“We played St. Albert and went five sets,” McClintock said, “and the girls played for two straight hours. They were exhausted and I was exhausted. It was packed (in the St. Albert gym) and loud and a back-and-forth five-setter. Then they had to turn around and play Tri-Center (just two days later) and you could tell the girls were tired.”

The Cowgirls would lose to Tri-Center and then fall in that same match to Ankeny Christian in 2022. McClintock said it’s tough to reflect on not being able to lead this year’s senior group to a state tournament appearance after being very close two straight years.

“We knew (Ankeny Christian) was good,” McClintock said, “and if we would have taken the first set and gained some momentum, who knows. But (our girls) were down 19-7 (in the third set) and came all the way back. They played so hard and were super close. We just couldn’t get over that hump. We needed to play almost perfect and play consistently at every position and we had some struggles, but that’s how it goes. I was hoping to get that group to the new (state tournament) venue, but it didn’t work out that way.”

While the next coach will inherit a roster that’s short six seniors from last fall’s group, he or she will lead a team with some strong returning talent, including Eve Brumbaugh, Addy Haning and Fallon Sheldon, who all had more than 100 kills last season.

McClintock started teaching in Sidney in 2013. Teaching special education at Sidney was her first teaching job after a career change. She was an assistant girls basketball coach her first year in the district and ended up in the program for six years, the last three as head coach, including one state tournament appearance. She had been a volleyball assistant in Essex for several years and had coached son Cody and daughter Camryn in their youth sports.

McClintock took over the volleyball program in 2014. It was a program that was on the rise with some good young talent, and more on the way.

“When I came in, knowing the athletes we had and what was coming up, we knew we had some years to do some good things,” McClintock said. “The first year we had a decent season and defense was a huge thing for me. We were very scrappy. I don’t care how hard you hit the ball, you have to be able to pass. The focus here has always been on defense, not letting the ball drop and pursuing the ball and that group took off with that.”

After not having any seniors her first year, a good senior group was ready for a big season in her second year and they qualified for the program’s first state tournament.

“We were pretty good,” McClintock said of that first state team. “We didn’t have the best athletes, but they understood their roles, they worked at it and they were relentless. When we made (the state tournament), we were excited to be there, but they didn’t get caught up in it.”

The Cowgirls won their state quarterfinal match in 2015 and McClintock said watching the next match, which would determine their semifinal opponent, was the first time she realized this was going to be a very special season.

“Central Lyon was ranked first and I stayed and scouted them,” McClintock said, “And I’m watching them and thought there was no reason we can’t beat them.”

The Cowgirls would beat Central Lyon and advance to the state championship match where they lost to Janesville.

McClintock said every kid she coached, regardless of how much or little they played, deserves recognition for what they did to help the Sidney volleyball program have the success they have enjoyed over the last decade. McClintock said getting to know each team and each person was something she enjoyed quite a bit.

“It was about getting to know the kids, their quirks, what drives them and what frustrates them,” McClintock said. “Every group was fun in their own way, from singing to telling me stuff I didn’t need to know, to learning about their families and their personalities and who they are as people.”

During four of those nine years, McClintock was able to coach daughter Camryn, who was a big part of the program’s first four state tournament appearances from 2015-2018. Amy McClintock said coaching her daughter was challenging, but also quite special.

“Those are memories not many people get to share,” Amy McClintock said. “On the flip side of that, (Camryn) and I butted heads a lot. She would be the first to say that and I’m sure a lot of the other girls would say that. Your expectations when you coach your own kid are higher because you know everyone is watching and when I look back, my expectations were probably too high. From an overall perspective, though, not many coaches get to share memories like that with their kids.”

While expecting to stay busy, McClintock also hopes to enjoy a little more free time, especially during the fall months. She also said she currently plans on being a volleyball official next season.

McClintock also wanted to make sure she was able to thank everybody involved in the program over the past nine years.

“I wanted to thank all of the student-athletes, parents, Sidney staff and administration and the Sidney community for all the support,” McClintock said. “And, to those who have covered the Sidney volleyball team over the years. I also want to thank the area coaches. It’s been great to work with them as well as compete against them. All athletes and coaches, past and present, have pushed me to be a better coach. I have been fortunate with great opportunities, developed some wonderful friendships and have enjoyed my time coaching over the years at Essex and Sidney.”