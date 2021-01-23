State qualifying bowling assignments released

The Clarinda and Shenandoah bowling teams will travel to Council Bluffs for three separate state qualifying bowling tournaments.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released state qualifying tournament assignments Friday, Jan. 22. Boys tournaments are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15, and girls tournaments Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The Clarinda and Shenandoah boys will be in separate tournaments, both at Thunderbowl.

Clarinda is in District 3 with Harlan, Red Oak, Southeast Warren, St. Albert, Tri-Center and West Central Valley for a tournament that starts at 11 a.m.

Shenandoah is in District 4, which is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start. The Mustangs are joined by Clarke, Creston, Lamoni, Lenox, Mount Ayr and Nodaway Valley.

The Clarinda and Shenandoah girls are both scheduled to travel to Thunderbowl the following day for the District 3 tournament, which is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. Lenox, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley, Red Oak, St. Albert and West Central Valley are also in District 3.