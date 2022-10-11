 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State qualifying cross country meet assignments released

  • 0
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Shenandoah and Clarinda now know their opponents for the Class 2A state qualifying cross country meet to take place Thursday, Oct. 20, in Shenandoah.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released state qualifying cross country assignments Tuesday, Oct. 11, and Shenandoah and Clarinda will be joined by 13 other schools to try to qualify for the state meet.

Essex and Sidney are two of 19 teams at a Class 1A meet at Southwest Valley.

Shenandoah and Clarinda are joined by Chariton, Des Moines Christian, East Sac County, Greene County, MVAOCOU, Red Oak, South Central Calhoun, Southeast Valley, Treynor, Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson, Underwood, Van Meter and West Central Valley.

The top three teams and top 15 individuals from the Shenandoah meet will qualify for the Class 2A state meet, which takes place Friday, Oct. 29.

Essex, Sidney and the host Timberwolves will be joined by Diagonal, East Mills, East Union, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Grand View Christian, Heartland Christian, Lenox, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Mount Ayr, Martensdale-St. Marys, St. Albert, Stanton, Tri-Center and Woodbine.

The top two teams and top 10 individuals from the Southwest Valley meet qualify for the Class 1A state meet, which is also scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29.

The state meet takes place at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

