State qualifying cross country sites released
State qualifying cross country sites released

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

The Clarinda and Shenandoah cross country teams have a long trip awaiting them next month at their state qualifying meet.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released state qualifying meet sites for all four classes Monday, Sept. 13.

Team assignments will be released the week of Oct. 11.

Southeast Valley and Unity Christian are the two closest of the five sites in Class 2A, either of which is a multi-hour bus ride.

Essex and Sidney will likely travel to Southwest Valley in Class 1A. Ridge View and Panorama are also options on this side of the state.

The Class 2A and 1A state qualifying meets are Thursday, Oct. 21, beginning at 4 p.m.

Top individuals and teams from that meet advance to the state meet Saturday, Oct. 30, in Fort Dodge.

