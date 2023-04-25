The Clarinda and Shenandoah track and field teams will travel to Central Decatur Thursday, May 11, for a Class 2A state qualifying meet, while the Essex and Sidney teams will be at Southwest Valley in Class 1A.

State qualifying meet assignments were released for all four classes Monday, April 24, by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Clarinda and Shenandoah will have Hawkeye 10 Conference rival Red Oak, the host Cardinals and a lot of competition from south central Iowa at their meet. Other teams schedule to compete there are Albia, Centerville, Chariton, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Interstate 35, PCM and Pella Christian.

Essex and Sidney will be surrounded by several familiar foes at the Southwest Valley meet. The two coverage area schools and the host Timberwolves are joined by Bedford, Diagonal, East Mills, East Union, Fremont-Mills, Hamburg, Lamoni, Lenox, Mount Ayr, Murray, St. Albert and Stanton.

Qualifiers from each state qualifying meet advance to the state track and field championships, which take place Thursday, May 18 through Saturday, May 20, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.