State qualifying track and field assignments released

Track and field teams across the state now know where they will compete at their state qualifying meet as the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released state qualifying meet assignments Friday, April 16.

Clarinda and Shenandoah will travel to Treynor for a Class 2A meet. Those three schools will be joined by ACGC, AHSTW, Kuemper Catholic, Missouri Valley, MVAOCOU, Panorama, Red Oak, Treynor, Underwood and West Central Valley.

Essex and Sidney will travel to different Class 1A meets.

The Trojans and Trojanettes will travel to Mount Ayr. Those two will be joined by Bedford, Diagonal, East Union, Lamoni, Lenox, Moravia, Mormon Trail, Moulton-Udell, Murray, Seymour, Southwest Valley and Wayne.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls will be at West Harrison. Those two will be joined by Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Heartland Christian, Iowa School for the Deaf, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, St. Albert, Tri-Center, West Monona and Woodbine.

All state qualifying meets are co-ed and take place Thursday, May 13. Qualifiers advance to the state meet, May 20-22, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

All sites will utilize HomeTown Ticketing for entry with all sites and classes going on sale at 9 a.m. Monday, May 10, through the IHSAA Tickets page.