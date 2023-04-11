The Clarinda and Shenandoah track and field teams will have quite the drive before next month’s state qualifying track and field meets.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association released state qualifying track and field meet sites Monday, April 10.

Meet assignments won’t be released until closer to the day of the meets, which are scheduled for Thursday, May 11, in all four classes. Qualifiers from the state qualifying meets will advance to the State Track and Field Championships, which are scheduled for May 18-20 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

There are eight sites in Class 2A with the closest site for Clarinda and Shenandoah being Central Decatur. OABCIG and Van Meter are also within 130 miles from both schools.

There are 10 sites in Class 1A, with Southwest Valley being by far the closest option for the Essex and Sidney teams.