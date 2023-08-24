The Clarinda and Shenandoah cross country teams will have a long bus ride prior to their state qualifying cross country meet Thursday, Oct. 19.

State qualifying meet sites were released for all four classes Wednesday, Aug. 23, by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Team assignments and meet information will be released the week of Oct. 9.

There are five sites in Class 2A with Pella Christian and Unity Christian, located in Orange City, being the two closest to Clarinda and Shenandoah. Dike-New Hartford, Monticello and Williamsburg were also named host sites.

There are eight sites in Class 1A with Mount Ayr being the closest for Essex and Sidney. Central Decatur and Panorama are also possibilities. The other sites are Central Springs, North Linn, Iowa City Regina, South Hardin and Spencer.

The top state qualifying meet teams and individuals advance to the state meet in Fort Dodge. The Class 1A state meet is Friday, Oct. 27, and the Class 2A meet, Saturday, Oct. 28.