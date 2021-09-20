 Skip to main content
State-ranked Rams take down Shenandoah volleyball
State-ranked Rams take down Shenandoah volleyball

Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah

Shenandoah sophomore Jenna Burdorf rises for an attack during the Fillies' season-opening win over Denison Thursday, Sept. 2.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Fillies ran into a tough Class 4A state-ranked foe Thursday, Sept. 16, in Glenwood dropping a 3-0 decision to the Rams.

Game scores were 25-10, 25-13 and 25-14.

The Fillies had just seven kills for the match with Ashlynn Hodges finishing with four of them. Lynnae Green added two. Peyton Athen finished with just three assists to lead the team.

Brooklen Black and Macey Finlay led the back line with nine digs each while Hodges and Green both had two. Hodges and Jenna Burdorf finished with two blocks each.

The Fillies only missed one serve on the night and had three athletes serve one ace each.

The loss dropped Shenandoah to 6-7 on the season and 1-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Rams improved to 16-2 overall and 5-0 in the conference.

