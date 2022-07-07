 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State-ranked Spartans take down Sidney softball in round two

  • 0
Emily Hutt, Sidney

Sidney junior Emily Hutt throws the ball back into the infield after making a catch in center field during the Cowgirls' regional tournament win at Riverside Friday, July 1.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Sidney softball season ended with an 11-1 loss at Exira-EHK Wednesday, July 6, in a second round game of the Class 1A Region 3 Tournament.

The Cowgirls scored the game’s first run, but were disappointed only scoring once in the top of the first inning against the 13th-ranked Spartans, who advanced to Friday’s regional semifinal.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Sidney’s first three hitters reached base in the top of the first inning, but only one scored. The Spartans countered with nine runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Mia Foster had Sidney’s only hit, although the Cowgirls did draw six walks over the course of the game.

Makenna Laumann took the loss in the circle for Sidney, giving up 10 hits and nine walks to go with one strikeout.

Laumann was the only senior on this year’s team and she exits the program after an 8-11 season for Cowgirl softball.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Final Corner Conference standings

Final Corner Conference standings

The final games of the Corner Conference softball and baseball seasons were played Wednesday, June 29, and congratulations to Fremont-Mills ba…

Mustangs rally for extra inning win

Mustangs rally for extra inning win

SHENANDOAH – Logan Twyman’s two-strike, two-out single in the bottom of the seventh tied the game and then Hunter Dukes’ double in the eighth …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Liz Cheney: Trump 'dangerous and irrational'

Recommended for you