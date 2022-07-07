State-ranked Spartans take down Sidney softball in round two

The Sidney softball season ended with an 11-1 loss at Exira-EHK Wednesday, July 6, in a second round game of the Class 1A Region 3 Tournament.

The Cowgirls scored the game’s first run, but were disappointed only scoring once in the top of the first inning against the 13th-ranked Spartans, who advanced to Friday’s regional semifinal.

Sidney’s first three hitters reached base in the top of the first inning, but only one scored. The Spartans countered with nine runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Mia Foster had Sidney’s only hit, although the Cowgirls did draw six walks over the course of the game.

Makenna Laumann took the loss in the circle for Sidney, giving up 10 hits and nine walks to go with one strikeout.

Laumann was the only senior on this year’s team and she exits the program after an 8-11 season for Cowgirl softball.