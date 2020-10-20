State-ranked Tigers eliminate Fillies volleyball

The Shenandoah volleyball season ended, Monday, Oct. 19 with a 3-0 loss at Red Oak.

The Class 3A number 9 Tigers opened the match with a dominant win in the opening set 25-4. Shenandoah led into the middle portions of the second set before falling 25-19. Red Oak won the final set 25-12 to complete the sweep.

Jasmine Rogers finished with seven of Shenandoah’s 11 kills. Allie Eveland added two. Brooklen Black set up the offense with six assists while Rogers put up three.

Sidda Rodewald led the defense with six digs. Olivia Stogdill added five while Black and Macee Blank both ended with three. Mia Parker and Macey Finlay added two each. Rogers and Parker finished with two blocks each.

The Fillies were 92% from the service line with Blank serving two aces.

Half of the 12 athletes that saw the floor for the Fillies are seniors and exit the program. Those six are Rodewald, Rogers, Blank, Parker, Stogdill and Bailey Maher.

"Our seniors worked hard throughout the season," Shenandoah head coach Toni Comstock said. "There were some great moments and some low moments, but no matter what the seniors showed up every day ready to go. We will miss our seniors."

Shenandoah’s season ended at 4-20. Red Oak improved to 28-4 and advanced to a regional semifinal Wednesday at home against Clarinda.