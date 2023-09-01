The Clarinda volleyball team opened Hawkeye 10 Conference play Thursday, Aug. 31, with a 3-0 loss at Lewis Central.

The Class 4A No. 7 Titans earned a 25-16, 25-17, 25-14 win over the Cardinals.

Jerzee Knight and Carsen Wellhausen led the Clarinda offense with five kills each while Addison Wagoner contributed four. Dakota Wise set up Clarinda’s offense with 14 assists.

Defensively, it was Knight and Presley Jobe leading the back line with eight digs each. Lylly Merrill stepped up with three digs.

The Cardinals served at just 76% for the match and didn’t have a single ace. Lylly Merrill was the bright spot at 16-16 at the service line.

The Cardinals play their first home matches of the season Saturday as they host their annual tournament. Maryville, Shenandoah, Sidney, Tri-Center and West Central Valley all make the trip with each team playing the other five.