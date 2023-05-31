Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WAUKEE- The Clarinda girls tennis team made a dramatic appearance in the program’s first state championship dual Tuesday, May 30, at Northwest High School in Waukee, before falling 5-1 to Waterloo Columbus Catholic in the final, finishing as Class 1A state runner-up.

The Cardinals started the day with a 5-4 state semifinal win over Central DeWitt that couldn’t have been any more exciting for the Cardinals at the end as they won the final two matches almost simultaneously to secure the victory.

The Cardinals and Sabers split the six singles matches, meaning whichever team won two of the three doubles matches would advance to the final.

All three doubles matches went to a third set, which in the state team format is decided by a 10-point tiebreak. Avery Walter and Brooke Brown reached the tiebreak first at No. 2, against Central DeWitt’s Paige Owens and Isabelle Pierce, but the Cardinal team dropped the tiebreak 10-7 bringing the Sabers within one win of advancing to their first state championship dual.

It looked like Central DeWitt was heading to the final as Saydie Roling and Kate Kuehl opened up a 7-3 lead in the tiebreak at No. 3 over Clarinda’s Riley Nothwehr and Emma Stogdill. This match was running slightly ahead of the No. 1 match between Taylor Cole and Mayson Hartley of Clarinda and Central DeWitt’s Lexy Cooper and Brooke Bloom.

Nothwehr and Stogdill battled back, however, cutting the Saber lead to 8-7 while Cole and Hartley were engaged in a battle, leading 6-5. After Central DeWitt led 9-7 at No. 3, the Clarinda duo scored the next two. They pushed away another match point at 9-10 before scoring the final three points to win 12-10. No sooner had Nothwehr and Stogdill started their celebration, as they were joined by Cole and Hartley, who scored the last three points of their match to win 10-7.

“We were down in the super tiebreak,” Pullen said, “and Emma and Riley were down 9-7 and came back and won. We all stayed with it. It shows a lot of fight in the girls and it was great.”

Nothwehr is the youngest of this Cardinal group as a sophomore and said her and Stogdill found another level of play those last few points.

“We were down 3-7 and Emma and I decided we weren’t going to lose,” Nothwehr said. “We worked hard and got those last few points. It was really exciting and when we saw Mayson and Taylor win, that was also really fun.”

Cole said the last few points of her match were a blur, trying to concentrate on her own match while knowing her teammates were also in a battle two courts away.

“It’s a crazy feeling,” Cole said. “Watching our teammates win, then winning ourselves and then to be in the state championship for our last matches.”

For Cole and Hartley it was the last doubles match together of a spectacular three-year run, which saw them win 51 of their 58 matches played together.

“We stuck to our own match and did what we needed to do,” Hartley said. “My last doubles match with Taylor was a win and that’s all that mattered.”

Cole and Hartley’s match at No. 1 and Walter and Brown’s match at 2 had the exact same scores except the opposite team winning at 3-6, 6-4 and a 10-7 tiebreak win. Nothwehr and Stogdill won 5-7, 6-3 and 12-10 in the super tiebreak.

Cole, Hartley and Stogdill earned Clarinda’s wins in singles. Cole beat Cooper 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1, Hartley was a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Bloom at No. 2 and Stogdill beat Kuehl 6-2, 6-4 at No. 6.

There was a set tiebreak and a third set super tiebreak that went Central DeWitt’s way in the other singles matches. Walter lost 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak), 6-1 to Owens at No. 3. Nothwehr lost 6-4, 6-3 to Pierce at No. 4 and Brown fell 6-3, 0-6 and 10-8 in a third-set tiebreak to Roling at No. 5.

The Cardinals didn’t have long to celebrate as they receivef a one-hour break before taking the court again against Waterloo Columbus Catholic, who had quickly defeated Pella 5-0 in the other semifinal in a dual that ended well before Clarinda had even started their doubles matches against Central DeWitt.

Columbus would beat Clarinda 5-1 to earn their 22nd state title in program history.

Brown was the only match winner for Clarinda, beating Isabella Nelson 6-1, 6-2.

“I was getting my serves in,” Brown said about her match win. “(Tuesday) was pretty cool. I’m glad I could play with the seniors a little longer.”

The rest of the Cardinals showed some fight, especially early against the Sailors, but Columbus won the other five matches, each by a 2-0 set score.

“We had almost had a two-hour match with (Columbus) after they walked through Pella,” Pullen said. “They have the No. 1 and 2 singles players in the state and they keep the ball in play. They are a storied program and have won a lot of championships.”

Cole and Hartley lost by identical 6-3, 6-0 scores at No. 1 and 2 to last week’s state singles champion and runner-up, Sophia Fain and Alli Hagness.

Nothwehr lost 6-2, 6-1 to Kate Holton at No. 4 and Emma Stogdill fell 6-1, 6-1 to Rachel Hollen at No. 6. Walter battled Avery Hogan at No. 3, but fell 6-4, 6-4, in the match that gave Columbus the team title.

“I’m super happy we made it this far,” Walter said. “After being at state last year as a team, I’m glad we made it further this year.”

Stogdill said they worked for a moment like this all season.

“This was super cool,” Stogdill said. “I’m glad we could get to the championship and experience that.”

It was the end of a great career for three seniors, Cole and Hartley, who were part of the program for three years (their freshman season was canceled because of COVID) and Walter for two.

“What a way to finish,” Pullen said about his seniors. “Mayson and Taylor are great leaders and Avery joined in that too. “They are all great young ladies. There are no attitudes on the team, they encourage each other and tease and pick on each other and have a good time. They enjoy tennis, enjoy the team and are super role models for Clarinda.”

The loss to Columbus was the only dual loss of the season for the Cardinals and ended a 28-2 two-year run with the other loss being last year’s state quarterfinal to eventual champion Cedar Rapids Xavier.

“When (Taylor and Mayson) were sophomores, I knew someday we would have a special team,” Pullen said. “Then when Avery joined as a junior, we had three solid girls at the top. Riley, Brooke and Emma stepped up and we were seeded second (Tuesday) and proved we were that. We battled Columbus and didn’t back down from them. The win over Spirit Lake (in the quarterfinals) gave us a ton of confidence.”

Cole, Hartley and Walter exit the program, but Pullen has said throughout the season, he expects his team to continue to perform at a high level going forward with several athletes already in the program and coming up waiting their turn for a varsity spot.