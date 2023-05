The Shenandoah sprint relay quartet of Cole Graham, Alex Razee, Brody Cullin and Hunter Dukes show off most of their hardware after a weekend, which saw them four and Tyler Laughlin combine to score 37 points to give the Mustangs a fifth-place team finish in Class 2A. These four won the 800-meter sprint medley, finished fourth in the 4x200 and sixth in the 4x100.