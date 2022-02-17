 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State Wrestling Recap: Day 1

  • 0
Logan Green, Clarinda

Clarinda senior Logan Green shouts with excitement after pinning Winterset's Dugan Tolley in the third period of his first round match at the state wrestling championships Thursday, Feb. 17. Green and Tolley were even at one on the scoreboard when Green was able to throw Tolley and secure the fall. Green advances to Friday's quarterfinals.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

DES MOINES - The first day of the Class 2A state wrestling championships is in the books.

Clarinda seniors Kale Downey and Logan Green earned first round wins to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals, while Clarinda sophomores Karson Downey and Jase Wilmes as well as Southwest Iowa sophomore Seth Ettleman all went 0-2 on the day, ending their tournament and season.

Full results from Thursday’s opening session are below.

113: Seth Ettleman (Southwest Iowa)

Seth Ettleman, Southwest Iowa

Southwest Iowa sophomore Seth Ettleman sizes up Hampton-Dumont-CAL senior Jack Showalter during a first round consolation match at the state wrestling championships. Ettleman lost by fall, ending his season at 39-11.

1st Round: Lost by fall (1:46) to Kade Blume (Roland-Story). Blume is the defending champion at 106, top-ranked and unbeaten.

1st Round Consolation: Lost by fall (1:06) to Jack Showalter (Hampton-Dumont-CAL). Showalter entered the tournament ranked ninth.

Ettleman is eliminated from the tournament and finishes his season at 39-11.

145: Kale Downey (Clarinda)

People are also reading…

Kale Downey, Clarinda

Clarinda senior Kale Downey wraps up Justin Keller of Albia during his first round match at the state wrestling championships Thursday, Feb. 17. Downey scored the final 15 points of the match to win 15-2 and advance to Friday's quarterfinals.

1st Round: Won by major decision (15-2) over Justin Keller (Albia). Keller came in ranked number 10.

Downey matches up with Cale Kirstein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) in Friday’s quarterfinal.

160: Karson Downey (Clarinda)

Karson Downey, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Karson Downey looks for points during his first round consolation match against Sergeant Bluff-Luton freshman Zayvion Ellington Thursday, Feb. 17, at the state wrestling championships. Ellington earned the 6-1 win, ending Downey's season.

1st Round: Lost by fall (1:42) to Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware). Peyton is top-ranked and finished 3rd at 152 last year.

1st Round Consolation: Lost by decision (6-1) to Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton).

Downey is eliminated and ends his season with a 32-13 record.

182: Jase Wilmes (Clarinda)

Jase Wilmes, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Jase Wilmes wraps up Davenport Assumption senior Johnny Argo in their first round consolation match Thursday, Feb. 17, at the state wrestling championships. Argo won the match 8-4, ending Wilmes' season.

1st Round: Lost by major decision (15-4) to Nick Reinicke (Dike-New Hartford). Reinicke came in ranked fourth and finished eighth at 160 last year.

1st Round Consolation: Lost by decision (8-4) to Johnny Argo (Davenport Assumption). Argo came in ranked 11th.

Wilmes is eliminated and ends his season with a 30-10 record.

285: Logan Green (Clarinda)

Logan Green, Clarinda

Clarinda senior Logan Green looks for a shot against Winterset senior Dugan Tolley in the first round of the state wrestling championships Thursday, Feb. 17. Green earned a third period fall to advance to Friday's quarterfinals.

1st Round: Won by fall (4:55) over Dugan Tolley (Winterset). The match was tied 1-1 before Green threw and pinned Tolley, who was ranked seventh.

Green entered at number 5 and matches up with third-ranked Aaron Graves (Southeast Valley) in Friday’s quarterfinal.

Team Scores

T23. Clarinda 7

Southwest Iowa 0

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the oldest and youngest Olympians competing this year